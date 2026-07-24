AEW's Tony Khan Reveals NJPW's Callum Newman's Forbidden Door Plans (2026)

AEW CEO Tony Khan's recent comments have shed light on the intriguing dynamics between AEW and NJPW, particularly regarding the potential involvement of Callum Newman and the United Empire in the highly anticipated Forbidden Door event. This article delves into the behind-the-scenes negotiations and the impact of injuries on these plans, offering a unique perspective on the wrestling world's intricate politics.

The United Empire's Ambitions

The appearance of the United Empire alongside Will Ospreay against the Death Riders in April was a strategic move, hinting at a potential alliance between the two factions. Tony Khan, the visionary behind AEW, had grand plans for the United Empire at Forbidden Door, aiming to further intertwine the storylines of these two powerful groups.

"We were set to bring Callum Newman and the United Empire into the mix," Khan revealed in an interview. "However, their injuries became a significant hurdle. Newman, in particular, suffered a setback at NJPW Dominion, which forced New Japan to hold him back from Forbidden Door. This injury-related setback was a major twist in our plans."

Newman's Recovery and Future Endeavors

Despite the setback, Callum Newman has made a remarkable recovery. He is now set to participate in Block B of the G1 Climax tournament, a prestigious event in the world of professional wrestling. Newman's first match, scheduled for Chicago, Illinois, will be a crucial step in his journey back to the top.

"Newman's recovery is a testament to his resilience," I remarked. "His participation in the G1 Climax tournament showcases the determination of both the wrestler and the promotion to overcome obstacles. It's a fascinating display of how injuries can shape the trajectory of a wrestler's career."

Forbidden Door's Uncertain Fate

The absence of Newman and the United Empire at Forbidden Door left a void in the planned storyline. The match between Newman and Jon Moxley for the AEW Continental Championship was a highly anticipated clash, one that could have further intensified the rivalry between the United Empire and the Death Riders. Instead, Moxley successfully defended his title against Bandido, while Ospreay emerged victorious in the Men's Owen Hart Cup finals.

"The absence of Newman and the United Empire at Forbidden Door was a missed opportunity," I argued. "It highlights the delicate balance between injury management and storytelling in professional wrestling. Sometimes, the unexpected events in the ring can shape the narrative in ways we never anticipated."

Conclusion: The Intricacies of Professional Wrestling

Tony Khan's insights into the United Empire's plans for Forbidden Door provide a captivating glimpse into the strategic thinking behind professional wrestling promotions. Injuries, as demonstrated by Newman's case, can significantly impact the direction of storylines and the overall fan experience. As the wrestling world continues to evolve, these behind-the-scenes negotiations become increasingly fascinating, offering a deeper understanding of the art form's complexities.