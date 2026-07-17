AEW Star Cash Wheeler Names WWE Performer That He 'Misses The Most' (2026)

AEW star Cash Wheeler has revealed his biggest regret in his professional wrestling career: not getting to team up with Randy Orton. Wheeler, who is part of the tag team FTR, has had a successful run in AEW, collaborating with various top performers like CM Punk and Adam Copeland. However, he believes that Orton was a missed opportunity, and he's still upset about it.

In a recent interview, Wheeler expressed his desire to work with Orton, stating, 'Randy [Orton]... That's the one I missed the most as far as like what could have been.' He further elaborated on the situation, saying that he and Orton had a strong push for their collaboration, but it fell through when they were drafted to different brands. Wheeler explained, 'That was in the midst of, I think he had just lost to Kofi [Kingston] or something along those lines, but we still thought we were going to get a chance to do stuff together.'

Despite never regretting his decision to leave WWE, Wheeler is disappointed that FTR and Orton never got the chance to have the run they envisioned. The situation has now become more complex, as both FTR and Orton are taking a hiatus from wrestling. While FTR's contracts with AEW expire in 2027, there's a possibility that WWE will be interested in bringing them back when their deals are up.

This situation raises questions about the dynamics between WWE and AEW, and the potential for future collaborations. It also highlights the impact that brand divisions can have on the careers of wrestlers. Wheeler's comments provide an interesting insight into the business side of professional wrestling and the challenges that come with navigating different promotions.

In my opinion, this story is a fascinating example of how brand divisions can create missed opportunities and impact the careers of wrestlers. It also highlights the importance of collaboration and the potential for cross-promotion between different promotions. Personally, I think it's a reminder that in the world of professional wrestling, timing and opportunities are crucial, and sometimes, the right collaboration can make all the difference.