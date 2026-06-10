AEW Stars React: New Day's Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston's WWE Release (2026)

AEW Star Says Former New Day Would 'Make A Great Addition' Following Their WWE Release

In the world of professional wrestling, the unexpected departure of New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston from WWE has sent shockwaves through the industry. The duo, known for their infectious energy and innovative tag team wrestling, decided to part ways with the company after being asked to take a significant pay cut post-WrestleMania 42. This move has left fans and fellow wrestlers alike wondering about the future of the dynamic pair.

One wrestling star who has expressed his desire to see New Day in the ring again is Anthony Bowens, a rising talent in AEW. Bowens, who recently joined The Opps, a group of AEW stars, shared his thoughts on the situation with Adrian Hernandez. In his words, Bowens described Woods and Kingston as 'insanely talented performers' and 'quality human beings' who would be a 'great addition' to AEW.

What makes Bowens' perspective particularly intriguing is his emphasis on the team's potential to enhance AEW's momentum. He suggests that New Day's arrival could bring a fresh wave of energy and aggression to the promotion, which has been making waves in the wrestling world. Bowens' enthusiasm is infectious, and it's easy to see why he's so excited about the prospect of New Day joining AEW.

The timing of this potential reunion is also noteworthy. If New Day indeed has a 90-day compete clause with WWE, they could be available to join AEW as early as August. This coincides with the highly anticipated All In London event, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on August 30. The idea of New Day stepping into the ring at such a significant AEW event is truly captivating.

However, it's essential to consider the broader implications of this potential reunion. New Day's departure from WWE has left a void in the company's tag team division, and their arrival in AEW could significantly impact the landscape of professional wrestling. Additionally, the dynamic between Woods and Kingston has always been a fascinating blend of humor and athleticism, and their presence in AEW could bring a unique flavor to the promotion's programming.

In my opinion, the potential addition of New Day to AEW is a fascinating development that could shape the future of professional wrestling. Their arrival would not only bring a fresh wave of talent to the promotion but also create a compelling narrative around their reunion. As a wrestling fan, I can't help but be excited about the prospect of seeing these two accomplished individuals step back into the ring together.

What makes this scenario even more intriguing is the psychological impact it could have on both companies. WWE may be left wondering what could have been, while AEW could be on the cusp of a major breakthrough. The idea of New Day's arrival in AEW raises a deeper question: What happens when a team's journey takes an unexpected turn? How do they navigate the challenges and opportunities that arise from such a significant change?

In conclusion, the potential reunion of New Day in AEW is a captivating development that could shape the future of professional wrestling. As a wrestling fan, I can't help but be excited about the prospect of seeing these two accomplished individuals step back into the ring together. The timing, the talent, and the potential impact on both companies make this a truly fascinating scenario. What do you think? Would you welcome New Day to AEW? Let's discuss in the comments below!