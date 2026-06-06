AFL: Melbourne Demons' Struggle in Alice Springs | Coach Steven King's Take (2026)

Melbourne coach Steven King admits his preference for playing at the MCG, but understands the club's commitment to growing the game in regional areas. The Demons' recent struggles in Alice Springs highlight the challenges of playing away from home, with King acknowledging the need to adapt and improve their performance in the forward half. The Giants, on the other hand, secured their first consecutive wins of the season, with coach Adam Kingsley praising their defensive efforts and accuracy in front of goal. The article also mentions the injury to Giants veteran Stephen Coniglio, who is set to undergo scans for hamstring soreness. The focus on the game's broader implications and the importance of adapting to different playing conditions adds depth to the analysis, while the personal perspectives of the coaches provide valuable insights into the challenges and strategies of playing away from home.

AFL: Melbourne Demons' Struggle in Alice Springs | Coach Steven King's Take (2026)
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