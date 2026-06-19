AFL Preview: Hawthorn Hawks vs Western Bulldogs | Friday Night Football (2026)

The stage is set for an intriguing AFL showdown as Hawthorn prepares to host the Western Bulldogs at the iconic MCG this Friday night. With both teams having tasted success and endured setbacks since their last encounter, the anticipation is palpable. Hawthorn, currently sitting third on the ladder, will be eager to solidify their position and maintain their momentum. The Bulldogs, in seventh place, will be determined to make a statement and climb the ranks. This match promises an intense battle, with both sides boasting a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talents.

In the previous meeting between these two clubs, Hawthorn emerged victorious with a 40-point margin at Adelaide Oval. Hawthorn's co-captain, Jai Newcombe, shone brightly with 28 disposals, 14 clearances, and a goal. His teammates, James Sicily, Josh Battle, and Jac Ginnivan, also made significant contributions in defense and midfield. The Hawks' forward line was equally impressive, with Mitchell Lewis, Jack Gunston, and Dylan Moore combining for a formidable scoring threat. The Bulldogs, however, struggled to match Hawthorn's dominance, managing only 64 points.

Since that encounter, Hawthorn has continued to build momentum, winning four games and drawing one. Their consistent performance has seen them climb the ladder, solidifying their position as a top contender. On the other hand, the Western Bulldogs have faced a few setbacks, winning only three games and losing four. Despite their current position, the Bulldogs possess a talented squad and will be eager to prove their mettle against a formidable Hawthorn side.

This Friday night's clash at the MCG is more than just a game; it's an opportunity for both teams to showcase their skills and determination. Hawthorn, with its home-field advantage and recent form, will be favored by many. However, the Bulldogs, led by their own set of stars, will be determined to upset the odds and secure a crucial victory. The outcome of this match could have significant implications for both teams' playoff aspirations, making it a must-watch affair for AFL enthusiasts.

As the sun sets on Friday, June 5th, the lights of the MCG will illuminate the stage for an epic battle. The atmosphere will be electric, with fans eagerly anticipating every play and every moment. The action on the field will be accompanied by a vibrant pre-game show, featuring the final quarter of the 2024 Elimination Final, Hawks v Bulldogs, as well as an AFL v NFL Mascot competition and Hawks Trivia. The entertainment extends beyond the field, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

For those unable to attend in person, the game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and Fox Footy, with streaming options available through Kayo. Whether you're a Hawthorn or Western Bulldogs supporter, this match is a must-watch. The outcome will not only impact the teams' standings but also shape the narrative of the season. So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready for an exhilarating Friday night of AFL football!