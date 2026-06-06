AFL Round 12 Review: Jagga Smith Rising Star, Saints' Jack Silvagni, Bulldogs' Next Gen (2026)

Table of Contents
The Rising Star Contenders Tall Tales of Success Bulldogs' Chorus Line Melbourne's Work in Progress Sydney's Resurgence

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Australian Football League (AFL), the 2026 season has been a rollercoaster of surprises and revelations. As we delve into the latest round of matches, here's a breakdown of the key takeaways that are shaping the league's future.

The Rising Star Contenders

The spotlight shines on two young talents who are making waves in the Rising Star award race. Firstly, Jagga Smith of Geelong has been a revelation. His clean hands and craftiness through the centre have provided a much-needed boost to the Blues' attack. With 27 touches, six clearances, and six inside-50s, along with a goal assist, Smith's impact was undeniable. The move to tag him as an 11-gamer at half-time against Carlton was a bold strategy that paid off, showcasing his potential for the future.

Secondly, Jack Silvagni of St Kilda is making a strong case for a forward role. His presence in attack spurred a six-goal third quarter against Hawthorn, and his competitiveness in the front half is invaluable. With Max King sidelined, Silvagni's ability to mark everything in sight and create scoring opportunities is a game-changer. These young stars are not just shaping the present but also the future of the league.

Tall Tales of Success

Fremantle's tall trio of Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss, and Patrick Voss is a force to be reckoned with. Their versatility and collective prowess have kicked 11 goals between them in recent matches, proving they are the best tall forwards in the AFL. Treacy's contested marks, Amiss's slick movement, and Voss's energy make them a headache for any opposition. Their ability to adapt and excel in different roles is a testament to their skill and determination.

Bulldogs' Chorus Line

The Bulldogs' next-gen players are stepping up and making their mark. While the lead actors like Marcus Bontempelli and Ed Richards remain crucial, the chorus line is adding depth and resilience. Players like Will Lewis and Michael Sellwood, an SSP signing and mid-season draftee, are standing up in crucial moments. This shift in dynamics showcases the team's ability to adapt and overcome challenges, a sign of a well-rounded and competitive side.

Melbourne's Work in Progress

Melbourne's journey under coach Steven King has been a lively success story, but there's still room for improvement. The Demons struggled against Greater Western Sydney, who were disciplined across the field, putting pressure on their ball carriers and denying clear passages. Their struggles in forward 50, with poor disposal and a lack of movement, highlight areas for development. While a bounce-back performance in the finals would be impressive, there's still work to be done to ensure a proper taste of September footy.

Sydney's Resurgence

The Swans' front-half press is back with a vengeance. After a four-week stretch where opponents blocked their corridor, Sydney unlocked their ball movement against Richmond. They dominated field position, outperforming the Tigers in inside-50s and marks inside 50. The return of their defensive buy-in and relentless forward-50 pressure suffocated the Tigers, resulting in a 114-point victory. This resurgence is a testament to the team's resilience and adaptability.

In conclusion, the 2026 AFL season is a testament to the league's ever-evolving nature. From rising stars to tall tales of success, and from Bulldogs' chorus lines to Melbourne's work in progress, each team is shaping its own destiny. As the season unfolds, the competition promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with each match bringing new insights and surprises.

AFL Round 12 Review: Jagga Smith Rising Star, Saints' Jack Silvagni, Bulldogs' Next Gen (2026)
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