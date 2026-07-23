AFL Round 15 Review: Blues' Shock Finals Charge, Pies Star Delivers Career-Best (2026)

The 2026 AFL season is shaping up to be a thrilling contest, with several teams making surprising moves and others struggling to maintain their form. Here's a breakdown of the latest round of matches, with a focus on the unexpected rise of the Adelaide Crows and the continued dominance of the Fremantle Dockers.

Adelaide Crows: A Resurgence in Adversity

The Crows' gritty performance against Melbourne, despite a slow start, showcased their resilience and determination. With key players like Izak Rankine, Taylor Walker, and Mark Keane back in the lineup, Adelaide's recent form has been nothing short of impressive. Six wins from their last seven games have propelled them into the top-four calculations, a remarkable turnaround from earlier in the season.

Keane's performance was particularly noteworthy, earning him the highest rating in the team's defense. His 22 disposals, 10 marks, and 10 intercepts were instrumental in Adelaide's victory, solidifying his status as a valuable asset. Sam Berry's strong form and Josh Rachele's accurate goalkicking also contributed to the team's success.

However, the Crows' performance wasn't without its flaws. They conceded five goals in the first quarter, a slow start that could have cost them the game. The team's stars stepped up in crucial moments, but there's room for improvement in their overall consistency.

Fremantle Dockers: A Dominant Force

The Dockers' 13-game winning streak continued with a dominant performance against the Geelong Cats. Despite trailing by 28 points at halftime, Fremantle rallied to win by nine points, showcasing their ability to overcome adversity. Luke Jackson's ruck dominance and Alex Pearce's excellent intercept marks were key factors in the victory.

The Dockers' efficiency was impressive, with 14.15 goals and a +10 inside 50s count. While they could have won by a larger margin, their ability to hold off the Cats' challenges highlights their strength and depth as a team.

Hawthorn: A Post-Bye Response

Hawthorn's impressive post-bye performance against the Gold Coast Suns showcased their ability to bounce back from setbacks. The Hawks' midfield dominance, particularly in the center ball-up, was a significant factor in their victory. Jai Newcombe's 10 clearances and Will Day's all-around performance set the tone for the team's success.

The Hawks' forward-half efficiency and strong pressure defense were crucial in their win, despite some areas for improvement, such as their efficiency in disposal and inside 50s.

Carlton: A Steady Winning Streak

Carlton's interim coach, Josh Fraser, has led the team to a remarkable five-game winning streak. Their victory over the Giants showcased their ability to dominate in key areas, such as clearance and contested ball. The Blues' midfield trio of George Hewett, Patrick Cripps, and Sam Walsh were top-rated players, with Hewett leading all-comers in score involvements.

Carlton's ability to control the game and maintain their form despite a wayward start is a testament to their resilience and tactical prowess.

Collingwood: A Scrappy Victory

The Pies' victory over Port Adelaide in wet conditions was a scrappy affair, with both teams struggling to find their rhythm. Sam Swadling's debut and Ed Allan's defensive prowess provided some optimism for Collingwood. Nick Daicos' outstanding performance with 41 disposals and 10 score involvements was a highlight, despite some areas for improvement in the team's overall efficiency.

Melbourne: A High-Octane Offense

Melbourne's fast start against the Crows showcased their high-octane offensive capabilities. Max Gawn's leadership and Jacob Van Rooyen's goal-scoring prowess were key factors in the team's performance. However, the Demons' inability to maintain their momentum and the quiet showing from Kysiah Pickett were areas of concern.

North Melbourne: A Sloppy Affair

North Melbourne's victory over Richmond was a dour affair, with the Kangaroos winning by 25 points. George Wardlaw's industrious work at contests and Cooper Trembath's goal-scoring prowess were notable performances. However, the Roos' uninspiring ball movement and loss of territory were areas for improvement.

Port Adelaide: A Form Patch Interrupted

Port Adelaide's form patch was cut short by a series of injuries to key players, including Esava Ratugolea, Jack Lukosius, and Ewan Mackinlay. Jason Horne-Francis' impact and Zak Butters' efficiency were notable, but the Power's efficiency and overall performance were affected by the injuries.

Richmond: A Lack of Class

Richmond's disappointing loss to North Melbourne was a result of their inability to match the Roos' class with ball in hand. The Tigers' lack of risk-taking and automatic reaction to turn to the boundary were criticized. Toby Nankervis' leadership and Noah Balta's spark in the forward half were positive notes, but the team's overall performance fell short.

St Kilda: A Rough Run with Injury

St Kilda's loss to the Western Bulldogs was exacerbated by a rough run with injuries, particularly to key players like Jack Sinclair and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera. The Saints' over-use of the football in their back half and low efficiency inside 50 were areas of concern. Despite their efforts, St Kilda's injury woes have impacted their performance and position in the ladder.

Geelong Cats: A Reversal of Form

The Cats' reversal of form against the Dockers was a result of their efficiency and ability to hold off Fremantle's challenges. Max Holmes' running and Tanner Bruhn's touches were notable, but the Cats' overall performance was affected by the Dockers' ability to recover from a 28-point deficit.

Gold Coast Suns: A Missed Opportunity

The Suns' performance against Hawthorn was a missed opportunity, as they struggled to match the Hawks' determination and midfield dominance. Mac Andrew's best game and Leo Lombard's goal-scoring prowess were positive notes, but the Suns' overall performance and midfield dominance were areas for improvement.

GWS Giants: A Poor Post-Bye Form

The Giants' post-bye form has been poor, with a loss to the Blues putting a dent in their finals credentials. The team's inability to match Carlton's dominance in key areas, such as clearance and contested ball, was a significant factor in their defeat. The Giants' overall performance and consistency have been areas of concern.

In summary, the 2026 AFL season continues to surprise and delight, with several teams making unexpected moves and others struggling to maintain their form. The Adelaide Crows' resurgence, Fremantle Dockers' dominance, and Hawthorn's post-bye response are notable highlights, while other teams like Carlton and Melbourne continue to showcase their resilience and tactical prowess.