AFL Team Selection: Carlton Blues Confirm Side for Eagles Clash (2026)

The AFL's Round 16 clash between the Carlton Blues and the West Coast Eagles is set to be an intriguing encounter, with both teams boasting a mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talent. The Blues, riding a wave of momentum with five consecutive victories, are looking to extend their winning streak against the Eagles, who have been a formidable opponent in recent times.

Unchanged Line-Up, Unstoppable Blues?

Carlton's decision to stick with an unchanged line-up is a bold move, indicating confidence in their current squad's ability to maintain their winning ways. The Blues' strategy revolves around a balanced defense, pairing experienced players like Nick Haynes and Nic Newman with the energetic Harry Dean and Wade Derksen. This approach has proven successful, as they have dominated their opponents since 2022, winning six out of six against the Eagles.

However, the absence of Jacob Weitering, who failed to pass his fitness test, adds an intriguing subplot. His unavailability could potentially disrupt the Blues' well-oiled machine, forcing them to adapt their strategy. The question arises: can the Blues' defense, already a blend of experience and youth, compensate for Weitering's absence and maintain their winning streak?

A Young Talent Showdown

The game's allure is further heightened by the presence of young talent on both sides. The Eagles, known for their dynamic attack, will be eager to showcase their skills against a formidable defense. The clash between these young talents could be a pivotal moment in the careers of both teams' emerging stars.

The Stage is Set

As the sun sets on Saturday at 1:15 pm, the stage is set for an exhilarating encounter. The Blues, driven by their recent success and unwavering team spirit, will aim to solidify their position as a force to be reckoned with. The Eagles, determined to break their losing streak against the Blues, will bring their own brand of intensity and skill.

In my opinion, this game is a testament to the AFL's ability to showcase the beauty of the sport. With both teams displaying a unique blend of experience and youth, the outcome will be determined by the players' ability to execute their strategies under pressure. The Blues' unwavering confidence and the Eagles' determination to prove themselves will make for a captivating spectacle, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.