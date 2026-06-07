AFL Teams Announced: Geelong vs Adelaide - Brad Close Omitted, Hugo Hall-Kahan Debuts! (2026)

The AFL's upcoming Thursday night clash between Adelaide and Geelong promises an intriguing contest, with both teams making strategic adjustments to their lineups. Geelong's decision to omit premiership player Brad Close for the second time this season is a notable move, indicating a focus on player management and fitness. This strategy is particularly evident with the in-form half-back Lawson Humphries also missing the game due to an ankle issue, and ruck Mitch Edwards being managed. The Cats' decision to recall Jack Bowes, Jack Martin, and Ollie Wiltshire from the VFL showcases a commitment to fresh talent, with Bowes' strong form in particular earning him a spot. Meanwhile, Adelaide welcomes back veteran Taylor Walker and debutant Hugo Hall-Kahan, replacing the suspended Riley Thilthorpe and the injured Izak Rankine. Hall-Kahan's switch from forward to running defender and his impressive VFL performance, averaging 27.7 disposals, make him a valuable addition to the Crows' lineup. The game on June 4th at Adelaide Oval is set to be a fascinating encounter, with both teams demonstrating strategic depth and a keen eye for player development.

AFL Teams Announced: Geelong vs Adelaide - Brad Close Omitted, Hugo Hall-Kahan Debuts! (2026)
Top Articles
WNBA Fantasy: Top Players to Add to Your Squad
Gemini Spark: The Future of AI Travel Planning?
London's Tech Scene: Meet the Start-ups on the Verge of Unicorn Status
Latest Posts
New MMA League Shakes Up Combat Sports with Ex-Paramount Boss!
The Bears' Stadium Saga: Will They Stay or Go?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carlyn Walter

Last Updated:

Views: 5744

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carlyn Walter

Birthday: 1996-01-03

Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

Phone: +8501809515404

Job: Manufacturing Technician

Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.