The AFL's upcoming Thursday night clash between Adelaide and Geelong promises an intriguing contest, with both teams making strategic adjustments to their lineups. Geelong's decision to omit premiership player Brad Close for the second time this season is a notable move, indicating a focus on player management and fitness. This strategy is particularly evident with the in-form half-back Lawson Humphries also missing the game due to an ankle issue, and ruck Mitch Edwards being managed. The Cats' decision to recall Jack Bowes, Jack Martin, and Ollie Wiltshire from the VFL showcases a commitment to fresh talent, with Bowes' strong form in particular earning him a spot. Meanwhile, Adelaide welcomes back veteran Taylor Walker and debutant Hugo Hall-Kahan, replacing the suspended Riley Thilthorpe and the injured Izak Rankine. Hall-Kahan's switch from forward to running defender and his impressive VFL performance, averaging 27.7 disposals, make him a valuable addition to the Crows' lineup. The game on June 4th at Adelaide Oval is set to be a fascinating encounter, with both teams demonstrating strategic depth and a keen eye for player development.
AFL Teams Announced: Geelong vs Adelaide - Brad Close Omitted, Hugo Hall-Kahan Debuts! (2026)
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