Africa's Pandemic Preparedness: Why We're Not Ready and What Needs to Change (2026)

In the wake of the Ebola outbreak in 2026, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Preparedness Monitoring Board has once again highlighted the stark reality of our global unpreparedness for pandemics. As a virologist and former global health administrator, I find this report particularly compelling, not just because it exposes the persistent gaps in our preparedness, but also because it underscores the urgent need for a paradigm shift in how we approach pandemic preparedness, especially in Africa. The report, titled 'A World on the Edge: Priorities for a Pandemic-Resilient Future', serves as a stark reminder that, despite the lessons learned from Ebola and the devastating impact of COVID-19, we are still dangerously unprepared for the next pandemic. What makes this situation particularly concerning is the fact that the recommendations outlined in the report remain largely unimplemented, particularly in Africa, where pandemics thrive and disease epidemics rage and ravage. This is a critical issue that demands our immediate attention and action. Personally, I think the report's findings are a call to action for all of us, but especially for Africa. The continent needs to build trust in its own ability to prepare for, prevent, and control disease outbreaks. To achieve this, Africa must sustain five key areas: independent pandemic risk monitoring, health workforce capability and retention, equitable access to countermeasures, sustainable financing, and sustained political attention. One thing that immediately stands out is the need for independent pandemic risk monitoring. Using local resources and financing, African countries must establish data systems that uphold health sovereignty. This means ensuring that data derived from surveillance, research, and pathogen processing are securely managed and accountable to African institutions, rather than foreign entities. What many people don't realize is that health data are an invaluable asset for public health, clinical management, and research. They help countries identify diseases and develop vaccines and treatments. Instead of signing away their health data or prodigally releasing their precious pathogens in exchange for donor funding, African countries should be mobilizing locally sourced counterpart funds to create the local environment to support and enhance the capacity of indigenous scientists and researchers to develop innovations from national/natural pathogens for global benefits. In my opinion, the WHO-Africa Region and the Africa Centers for Disease Control should be at the center of these endeavors, collaborating and spearheading efforts through centralized disease control and tracking scorecards. Another critical area that requires attention is the health workforce. Fostering the well-being of health workers results in growth, higher productivity, national pride, and loyalty. It also helps in the long-term retention of health workers. African countries need to prioritize capacity retention over capacity building. They must build and sustain a conducive work environment, which involves physical workspace and psychological safety. Availability of adequate resources is needed to function effectively and productively. This includes materials, laboratory facilities, supplies, reagents, and consumables for a trained African health workforce and researchers. From my perspective, if we can create enabling conditions for health workers, they can focus on relevant and local health issues and find appropriate solutions to them. Equitable access to countermeasures is another crucial aspect that Africa must not compromise on. The continent must ratify international health pacts that guarantee fair technology transfer, intellectual property waivers, and robust regional manufacturing. Countries must also expand local production of laboratory diagnostic kits, vaccines, and medical supplies, as well as non-medical products like gloves, personal protective equipment, and masks. This will reduce reliance on external donation and supply chains in and out of global crises. The greater challenge for many African countries is the waste of available resources and spending on misplaced priorities. To address this, governments must commit to sustained domestic investment in healthcare. At the same time, they must use blended financing (involving both the public and private sectors) to close remaining gaps. Initiatives such as the African Epidemic Fund offer a practical model for building financial reserves for rapid, locally led responses. The fund, launched in 2025, is designed to mobilize funding to support preparedness and response efforts to combat public health threats on the continent. However, the fund must operate at the highest level of accountability, providing regular updates on contributions, projects supported, and their impact on disease preparedness, prevention, and control in Africa. Lastly, sustained political attention is essential. African leaders must keep pandemic preparedness high on the political agenda to ensure continuous resource allocation and accountability. The advocacy for preparedness must go beyond political campaign slogans and be driven by regional bodies like the African Union. Countries must then translate commitments into tangible national policies. There can be no recess or holiday from pandemic preparedness. African political leaders and elites, at the continental, national, and sub-national levels, have crucial roles to play in achieving trusted community engagement and involvement for successful and reliable pandemic preparedness. Above all, there must be active community engagement and involvement. In conclusion, the report's findings are a stark reminder of the urgent need for a paradigm shift in how we approach pandemic preparedness, especially in Africa. While the challenges are daunting, the solutions are within our grasp. It's time for us to take action and build a more resilient and prepared world for the next pandemic.