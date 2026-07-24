AI Brings WW1 Diaries to Life: Cornwall Students' Powerful Project (2026)

In a fascinating blend of history, technology, and creativity, students at Penair School in Truro have embarked on a unique project, utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to breathe life into the stories of World War One soldiers from Cornwall. This innovative approach not only showcases the potential of AI but also highlights the power of local history in engaging and educating young minds.

Uncovering Hidden Stories

The project centered around the diaries of soldiers like John French, a tin and copper miner from Redruth. French's extensive writings, discovered years after his death, offered a rare and intimate glimpse into the experiences of those on the front lines. The students, with the guidance of local historian Tony Smith, fed these diaries into an AI generator, transforming words into a visual narrative.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the personal connection. John French's niece, Penny Picton, shared her uncle's story, emphasizing the impact of his writing. “For someone who left school at 14 to work in a mine, his writing was amazing,” she said, highlighting the power of education and the potential within each individual.

AI as a Historical Tool

Tony Smith's perspective on AI is an intriguing one. While acknowledging the potential job losses, he sees a unique opportunity in using AI to bring history to life. “Schools don't have the resources for elaborate productions,” he notes, but AI provides a creative solution, offering students the tools to visualize and share historical narratives.

A Local Lens on History

History teacher Tina Turuelo emphasizes the importance of local history. “Having a local element makes it feel less detached,” she explains. When students can connect historical events to their own communities, it becomes more tangible and impactful. This approach, as Turuelo notes, “removes the distance” and makes history personal.

The Power of Creative Expression

Year 11 pupil Riley's involvement in the project showcases the depth of engagement. Riley's research into John French's life, from his mining background to his military service, brings a human face to history. His last diary entry, a simple note about a quiet day on the lines, is a powerful reminder of the everyday experiences of war.

Ella Rose, another student, highlights the challenges and rewards of working with AI. “We have to describe every detail,” she says, noting the occasional inaccuracies. Yet, the end result – bringing hidden stories to a wider audience – is a powerful motivation.

A Broader Perspective

This project is a testament to the potential of combining technology and history education. It not only engages students in a creative process but also encourages a deeper understanding of the past. By making history personal and accessible, these students are not just learning about the past; they are becoming active participants in preserving and sharing it.

In my opinion, initiatives like these are a step towards a more connected and empathetic society, where history is not just a subject to study but a living, breathing part of our collective memory.