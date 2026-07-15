The world of AI and its infrastructure is a hotbed of activity, with chip stocks soaring and a fierce debate raging about the future of this rapidly evolving industry. As an observer, I find myself intrigued by the dynamics at play and the insights shared by key players.

The AI Demand Landscape

Pat Gelsinger, a prominent figure in the tech industry, describes AI demand as "almost unlimited." This perspective is intriguing, especially when considering the potential economic value that AI brings to various sectors. Gelsinger's emphasis on energy availability as the sole limiter hints at a future where AI's impact is only constrained by our ability to power it.

Volatility and Overcapacity Concerns

The recent volatility in chip stocks and AI-related data center stocks has sparked concerns about overcapacity. Meta's decision to sell excess AI computing capacity, coupled with Elon Musk's xAI renting out its excess capacity, has raised eyebrows. However, executives like Marc Boroditsky from Nebius and Andrew Feldman from Cerebras Systems argue that these moves are unique cases and do not reflect a broader trend of overinvestment.

Infrastructure Bottlenecks and Demand

Despite the volatility, the demand for compute and infrastructure remains strong. Boroditsky highlights that Nebius, which utilizes Nvidia's GPUs, is experiencing extraordinary demand, with more requests than they can fulfill. Similarly, Feldman and Park from Rebellions, a South Korean chip startup, emphasize the huge momentum in AI infrastructure demand. The fact that Lumentum, a provider of optical products for data centers, is sold out for the next five years, further underscores the robust demand.

Enterprise Spending and 'Valuemaxxing'

A key aspect of the AI trade debate revolves around enterprise spending. There has been a shift from 'tokenmaxxing,' where companies encouraged excessive AI usage, to a more rational approach focused on return on investment. Boroditsky suggests that CFOs are now looking for 'valuemaxxing,' where AI is applied strategically to create value that justifies the investment. This shift towards rationalization is seen as a positive development, as it ensures that AI adoption is sustainable and aligned with business goals.

The Future of AI Models

The discussion around AI models is particularly fascinating. While frontier models like those from OpenAI and Anthropic are seen as the most advanced, there is a growing recognition of the value of open-source models from companies like DeepSeek and Alibaba. Feldman predicts that in the future, different models will be used for specific tasks, with more advanced problems tackled by frontier models and simpler tasks handled by less advanced models. This specialization of AI models mirrors the efficiency we see in other industries, where different tools are used for different purposes.

Conclusion

The AI industry is at a pivotal moment, with strong demand and a focus on sustainable growth. As an observer, I find it exciting to witness the evolution of this technology and the strategic decisions being made by enterprises. The future of AI is bright, and its impact on various sectors is set to be profound. It's a fascinating journey, and I look forward to seeing how this industry continues to shape our world.