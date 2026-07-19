AI-Era Résumé Template: Career Coach's Secrets to Stand Out in 2024 (2026)

In the age of artificial intelligence, the traditional resume is evolving. While many job seekers still approach their resumes as a mere list of past jobs, career expert Amy Perrotta, founder of Needa Strategy Group, advocates for a more strategic and personalized approach. She believes that resumes should be viewed as marketing documents, aiming to excite hiring managers and prompt them to reach out. Perrotta's recommended template emphasizes structure and content, ensuring that candidates present their skills and experiences in a way that stands out in a competitive job market.

One of the key aspects of Perrotta's template is its concise nature. She suggests that resumes should be no longer than two to three pages, with the most important information at the top. This is particularly relevant for those early in their careers, who may only need a single page to showcase their potential. Perrotta acknowledges that the ideal length can vary depending on one's career stage and profession, with individuals in academia or law, or those with extensive experience, potentially requiring longer documents.

At the top of the resume, Perrotta recommends including an objective statement, a short sentence or job title that conveys the candidate's goals. This is followed by a section highlighting key areas of expertise tailored to the job description. The professional summary, a concise description of the candidate's background, achievements, and aspirations, should be written in the third person and serve as an elevator pitch, encouraging the reader to delve deeper.

Perrotta emphasizes the importance of focusing on the last decade of experience, as hiring managers are less likely to scrutinize roles further back in time. Bullet points should include revenue generated, sales closed, or business developed, as well as cost savings, process improvements, and measurable accomplishments. She also encourages candidates to describe the structure of the teams they worked on, providing insights into the organization's size, hierarchy, and the candidate's role within it.

What makes this approach particularly fascinating is its emphasis on personalization and authenticity. Perrotta believes that AI can be a useful tool for overcoming writer's block and creating structure, but the strongest resumes are still those that reflect an individual's unique journey. By including specific details and highlighting measurable achievements, candidates can showcase their value and stand out in a sea of generic resumes.

In my opinion, Perrotta's advice is a refreshing take on resume writing, especially in the AI era. It encourages candidates to think strategically about how they present their skills and experiences, rather than simply listing past jobs. This approach not only increases the chances of getting noticed by hiring managers but also allows individuals to showcase their unique value proposition, which is essential in today's competitive job market. From my perspective, the key takeaway is that a resume should be a powerful marketing tool, not just a career history, and Perrotta's template provides a great starting point for achieving that goal.