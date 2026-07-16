AI Job Loss: Universal Basic Capital as a Solution? (2026)

In the realm of technological innovation, the concept of 'Universal Basic Capital' has emerged as a potential solution to the looming specter of AI-induced job loss. This idea, which has garnered support from a diverse range of political figures, from Bernie Sanders to Donald Trump, proposes a novel approach to wealth distribution in the age of artificial intelligence. However, as I will argue, this seemingly innovative solution is fraught with potential pitfalls and may ultimately lead to unintended consequences. The core premise of Universal Basic Capital is to provide every American with an ownership stake in AI companies, ensuring a more equitable distribution of the wealth generated by these technologies. This approach is a clever twist on the concept of Universal Basic Income (UBI), where the government redistributes wealth through monthly checks. By offering equity instead, the idea aims to create a more sustainable and politically palatable solution. The appeal of Universal Basic Capital lies in its potential to gain bipartisan support. The recent introduction of 'Trump Accounts' and the proposal by Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to establish an 'American dream birthright' account showcase a conservative-friendly angle to the policy. This approach, which provides every child born from 2025 to 2028 with a $1,000 brokerage account, aligns with the idea of making every new child a 'capitalist'. However, the proposal gaining the most traction, championed by Bernie Sanders, takes a more radical approach. Sanders' plan involves AI companies handing over a 50% equity stake to the federal government, which would then be managed as a sovereign wealth fund. This fund would grow in value over time and be used to make direct payments to the American public and fund public programs. While the idea of a sovereign wealth fund is not entirely novel, the context of AI makes it particularly intriguing. Norway's successful management of its oil wealth fund provides a compelling case study. However, the United States is not Norway, and the political landscape is far more complex. The potential for the federal government to gain voting rights and representation on AI company boards raises serious concerns about regulatory capture and the potential for political interference in technological development. The idea of a massive state-run enterprise maintaining operational independence is laughable in the Trump era, where the president can remove the leaders of 'independent agencies' at will. The implications of such a scenario are dire, as it would give Trump unprecedented control over the development and deployment of AI technology, potentially leading to the erosion of labor and safety standards, and the prioritization of political interests over technological progress. Moreover, the AI sector's potential as a bubble raises the specter of government bailouts and the erosion of competitive markets. The federal government's incentive to ensure the financial success of AI companies could lead to a form of regulatory capture, where the interests of the state and private entities become intertwined. In conclusion, while Universal Basic Capital may seem like a promising solution to the challenges posed by AI-induced job loss, the Sanders proposal, in particular, raises serious concerns about the potential for political interference and regulatory capture. The idea of a sovereign wealth fund managed by the federal government is a dangerous proposition, and the potential for unintended consequences is high. As an expert commentator, I believe that a more nuanced approach is needed, one that balances the need for equitable wealth distribution with the preservation of technological innovation and the protection of democratic principles. The opportunity to address an existential problem before it happens is rare, and it would be a tragedy to waste it.