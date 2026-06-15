AI Smart Glasses: Rokid Glasses Review & Unboxing | English (2026)

Rokid's AI Smart Glasses: A Game-Changer for Australian Consumers

The tech world is abuzz with the news that Rokid, a leading developer of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, has launched its AI and AR smart glasses in Australia. This move marks a significant step forward in the company's global expansion, as it aims to revolutionize the way consumers interact with technology.

What makes this launch particularly exciting is Rokid's commitment to an open approach, allowing users to choose from multiple large language models, including Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT. This flexibility sets Rokid apart from competitors and demonstrates a forward-thinking strategy in the AI space.

A Lightweight, Everyday Companion

The star of the show is the Rokid Glasses, a sleek and lightweight pair of smart glasses designed to seamlessly blend into daily life. Weighing just 49 grams, these glasses feature dual-eye Micro-LED displays, a 12MP first-person camera, open-ear speakers, and a four-microphone array, all encased in an IPX4-rated frame. This combination of features enables users to capture hands-free photos and 1680P video, access a built-in AI assistant, listen to music, receive notifications, and even engage in real-time translation across 89 languages with live subtitles.

A Versatile Product Line

Rokid's product line extends beyond the Rokid Glasses. The Rokid AR Spatial adds a companion station for 3D cinema, spatial media capture, and console gaming, while the Rokid Glasses Neo offers a lighter, more versatile option with swappable lenses, six color options, and a focus on audio and voice interaction.

A Developer-Friendly Ecosystem

Rokid has cultivated a robust developer and partner network, boasting over 30,000 registered XR developers and partners working on a wide range of applications, from translation and accessibility to productivity and entertainment. This ecosystem could become even more relevant in Australia if Rokid expands its presence beyond consumer electronics and into business use, as the company sees opportunities to collaborate with local developers, retailers, creators, and solution providers.

A Shift in Computing Interaction

Zoro Shao, Global General Manager at Rokid, emphasizes the company's belief in the next evolution of computing through intelligent wearables that seamlessly integrate into everyday life. This vision aligns with the growing consumer demand for technology that feels intuitive, immersive, and human-centered. The Australian launch, in this context, represents more than just introducing a product; it signifies the opening of a new chapter for AI-powered interaction and spatial computing in the region.

A Strategic Partnership

The partnership with 360 International Trading, a local distributor, is a strategic move that has been carefully tracked by the company. Peter Zhuang, Director at 360 International Trading, highlights the distributor's role in bringing Rokid's innovative technology to Australian consumers, bridging the gap between a concept and an everyday product.

Pricing and Accessibility

Pre-order pricing for the Rokid Glasses in Australia is set at AUD $999, with a standard retail price of AUD $1,099. The pre-order package includes a battery capsule and a clip-on sunglass, making it an attractive option for early adopters. Sales in Australia will be conducted through authorized local retailers, with products carrying a one-year warranty.

A Visionary Company

Founded in 2014, Rokid has established itself as a pioneer in the development of augmented reality and AI hardware and software, catering to consumers, developers, and businesses alike. The company's accolades, including multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards, further solidify its position as a leader in the industry. With a focus on innovation and an open approach, Rokid is poised to shape the future of computing interaction, making technology more accessible and intuitive for all.

In conclusion, Rokid's launch of AI smart glasses in Australia is a significant milestone, offering consumers a lightweight, versatile, and powerful tool for everyday use. As the company continues to expand its global presence, it is set to redefine the way we interact with technology, making it more accessible, intuitive, and human-centered.