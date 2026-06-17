AI vs. Physics: Who Wins Predicting Extreme Weather? (2026)

The ongoing debate over the effectiveness of AI in predicting extreme weather events has taken an intriguing turn. A recent study, conducted by researchers at the University of Geneva and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, has revealed that physics-based models still outperform AI in this critical area. The findings, published in Science Advances, highlight a significant challenge for AI in forecasting extreme weather, particularly temperature and wind extremes. This research underscores the importance of understanding the limitations of AI models and the need for a comprehensive evaluation of their performance.

AI's Struggles with Extremes

The study, led by Zhongwei Zhang and Sebastian Engelke, constructed a vast dataset of record-breaking weather events from 2018 to 2020. This dataset, encompassing heat, cold, and wind extremes, was used to test the performance of three leading AI weather models: GraphCast, Pangu-Weather, and Fuxi. The researchers then compared these AI models to the highly regarded physics-based High RESolution (HRES) model.

The results were striking. While AI models excelled at forecasting normal weather events, they consistently underestimated temperatures for extremely hot events and overestimated them for cold events. This bias towards normality is a critical issue, especially as extreme weather events become more frequent and intense due to global warming. The study's authors suggest that this might be because AI models learn from historical data and struggle to adapt to unprecedented events.

The Difficulty of Evaluation

One of the challenges of this study was the computational intensity of analyzing large AI and numerical forecast datasets. Additionally, the researchers noted that some of the most advanced AI weather models, developed by major tech companies, are not publicly available, making it harder to assess their performance.

A Call for Thorough Evaluation

Engelke emphasizes the importance of the team's work in providing a protocol for systematically evaluating forecasts of extreme events. He believes this will encourage the research community to thoroughly assess the next generation of AI forecasts, comparing them to conventional physics-based models. This evaluation is crucial to advancing our understanding of AI's capabilities and limitations in weather prediction.

Looking Ahead: Hybrid Models

The researchers are now expanding their work to evaluate probabilistic AI weather models, which they suspect may face similar extrapolation challenges. They are also developing their own AI models, aiming to create hybrid models that combine physical and AI-based weather models. This approach could potentially overcome some of the limitations of current AI models, making them more effective in predicting extreme weather events.

In conclusion, this study highlights the ongoing challenges of using AI for extreme weather prediction. While AI has made significant strides in everyday weather forecasting, it still falls short in critical areas. The research community's efforts to evaluate and improve AI models are essential to ensuring accurate and reliable weather predictions, especially in the face of a rapidly changing climate.