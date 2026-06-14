Air Serbia Flight Review: Milan to Belgrade and Back (2026)

In this trip report, I, Lazar Živanić, delve into the intricacies of two distinct airport experiences: Milan Malpensa and Belgrade Nikola Tesla. My journey begins with a comparison of the two airports, highlighting the differences in their structures, services, and overall efficiency. I explore the unique features of each airport, from the bustling security lines at Malpensa to the evolving infrastructure at Belgrade. My personal observations and insights shed light on the challenges and improvements at both airports, offering a nuanced perspective on the travel experience. From the convenience of Malpensa's train station access to the evolving food offerings at Belgrade, my commentary provides a critical yet engaging analysis of the airport's strengths and weaknesses. This report is a testament to the art of travel writing, where personal experiences and detailed observations converge to create a compelling narrative.