Air Serbia Unveils New Elevate Loyalty Programme: Greater Flexibility and Rewards (2026)

The Evolution of Loyalty: Air Serbia's Strategic Move

Air Serbia is set to make waves in the aviation industry with its upcoming loyalty program, Elevate. This move is not just about rewarding frequent flyers; it's a strategic shift that could redefine customer engagement and loyalty in the travel sector.

Loyalty Redefined:

The new program, powered by Loyalty Juggernaut's GRAVTY platform, is a game-changer. It goes beyond the traditional 'fly to earn' model, allowing travelers to accumulate points through everyday purchases. This is a significant departure from the norm, and in my opinion, a brilliant strategy. By partnering with Banca Intesa, Air Serbia is tapping into a vast network of retail and lifestyle partners, essentially turning everyday spending into a travel reward. This approach is a win-win, offering customers more flexibility and the airline a broader reach.

Personally, I find this shift towards everyday rewards intriguing. It challenges the traditional concept of loyalty, where miles were earned solely through flying. Now, loyalty is about integrating travel into a customer's daily life, making it a more accessible and appealing prospect. This strategy could potentially attract a new demographic who might not have considered a loyalty program before.

Bridging the Gap with Etihad Guest:

Another noteworthy aspect is Air Serbia's consideration for existing Etihad Guest members. By offering tier and points matching, they are not only honoring past loyalty but also ensuring a smooth transition to the new program. This is a smart move, as it maintains goodwill with existing customers and encourages continued loyalty. It's a delicate balance, and Air Serbia seems to be handling it adeptly.

Implications and Future Trends:

What this move really suggests is a broader trend in the industry. Airlines are increasingly recognizing the value of data-driven, personalized engagement. By utilizing real-time data, Air Serbia can tailor offers and rewards to individual preferences, creating a more meaningful customer experience. This level of customization is the future of loyalty programs, and Air Serbia is positioning itself at the forefront.

In conclusion, Air Serbia's Elevate program is more than just a loyalty scheme. It's a strategic innovation that challenges traditional concepts, integrates travel into daily life, and personalizes the customer journey. This is a bold step towards a new era of airline loyalty, and I, for one, am eager to see its impact on the industry.