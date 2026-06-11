AJ Styles Predicts Leon Slater's WWE Arrival: 'It's Only a Matter of Time' (2026)

The wrestling world is buzzing with anticipation as the future of Leon Slater, a rising star in the industry, hangs in the balance. With his impressive track record and a bright future ahead, it's no surprise that the question on everyone's mind is: when will Slater make the leap to WWE?

The Rising Star

Leon Slater's journey began at a young age, and he has already achieved more than many wrestlers dream of. Holding the TNA X-Division Championship for an impressive 298 days, he was just a day away from making history. His talent and potential have not gone unnoticed, with AJ Styles himself predicting that Slater's WWE debut is inevitable.

A Talent Recognized

During a live Q&A session, AJ Styles, a wrestling legend, stated, "It's only a matter of time, guys." This endorsement from a veteran like Styles carries significant weight in the wrestling community. Tony Giles further emphasized Slater's uniqueness, describing him as "a special kind of guy." These comments highlight the industry's recognition of Slater's exceptional skills and potential.

Slater's Recent Achievements

Slater's recent accomplishments further solidify his standing in the wrestling world. He has competed in NXT, teamed up with Je'Von Evans, and even featured in the historic SNME match where John Cena retired. His versatility and ability to adapt to different environments are evident. Additionally, Slater's recent tag team title win with Liam Slater showcases his ability to work effectively with partners.

The WWE Question

The speculation surrounding Slater's future is intriguing. With his TNA contract reportedly expiring soon, the question arises: will he take a break from the indies and focus on WWE? The wrestling community is divided, with some believing he should capitalize on his momentum and others advocating for a more strategic approach.

A Strategic Move?

Personally, I think Slater's decision to take fewer indie dates could be a strategic move to focus on his WWE prospects. By reducing his indie commitments, he may be creating space to explore opportunities with WWE. This strategy allows him to maintain his momentum while also showcasing his dedication to the sport's biggest stage.

The Impact of WWE

What many people don't realize is the impact WWE can have on a wrestler's career. It's not just about the exposure and the potential for a larger audience; it's also about the resources and support WWE provides to its talent. WWE has the infrastructure to elevate wrestlers to new heights, and Slater's talent could be a perfect fit.

The Future is Bright

In my opinion, Leon Slater's future is incredibly promising. His talent, combined with the right opportunities, could lead to a successful and long-lasting career. Whether he chooses to focus on WWE or continue his indie journey, Slater's impact on the wrestling world is undeniable.

Conclusion

The wrestling industry is an exciting and ever-evolving landscape, and Leon Slater's story is a testament to that. His journey so far has been remarkable, and the future holds even more potential. As we await his next move, one thing is certain: Leon Slater is a name to remember.