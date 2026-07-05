AJ Styles' Son Avery Makes Wrestling Debut - A Future WWE Star? (2026)

AJ Styles, a former WWE star, has recently become a proud father as his son, Avery, made his wrestling debut. This marks a new chapter in Styles' life, as he transitions from being a legendary wrestler to a mentor and coach to his son. The debut match, which took place in an independent wrestling promotion, showcased Avery's potential and the skills he has been honing under his father's guidance.

What makes this story particularly fascinating is the generational aspect of it. Styles, known for his exceptional in-ring skills and charismatic presence, has passed on his passion for wrestling to his son. Avery's debut match not only demonstrated his own abilities but also the influence and mentorship provided by his father. This dynamic adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, as it explores the relationship between a father and son in the world of professional wrestling.

In my opinion, the fact that Avery's match became the main event of the show is a testament to his talent and the high regard in which he is held. It also highlights the importance of family in the wrestling business, where relationships and connections are often as significant as the matches themselves. The fact that Styles was so impressed with his son's performance, despite it being Avery's debut, shows the high bar he has set for himself and the expectations he has for his son.

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between Avery's debut and Styles' own professional journey. Styles, in his own words, admits that his debut was terrible, which adds a layer of irony to the situation. It raises a deeper question about the nature of success and failure in professional wrestling and how these experiences can shape a wrestler's career trajectory.

What many people don't realize is the impact of mentorship and guidance in the wrestling industry. Styles' decision to train his son is a rare and commendable example of a wrestler passing on their knowledge and experience to the next generation. This not only ensures the continuity of the sport but also fosters a sense of family and community within the wrestling community.

If you take a step back and think about it, the wrestling industry is often criticized for its cutthroat nature and the intense competition it fosters. However, the Styles family dynamic showcases a different side of the industry, one that emphasizes the importance of family, mentorship, and the passing of the torch from one generation to the next.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the potential for Avery to follow in his father's footsteps. While it is not uncommon for wrestlers to train their children, the success and recognition that Avery has already received in his debut match suggest a promising future. This raises the question of whether Avery will become a star in his own right and whether he will continue the Styles legacy in the wrestling world.

What this really suggests is the enduring nature of professional wrestling as a sport and the impact it can have on families. The Styles family story is a testament to the power of passion, mentorship, and the ability to pass on a legacy. It also highlights the importance of recognizing and supporting the next generation of wrestlers, ensuring the sport's future and its continued relevance in the entertainment industry.