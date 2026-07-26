Akshaye Khanna's 7 Best Villain Roles: From Humraaz to Dhurandhar (2026)

Let's delve into the dark and captivating world of Akshaye Khanna's villainous roles, a realm where he has left an indelible mark on Bollywood's landscape. From charming con artists to fearsome rulers, Khanna's versatility in portraying antagonists is nothing short of extraordinary.

The Evolution of a Scene-Stealer

Akshaye Khanna's journey as a villain began with a bang in Humraaz, a film that showcased his talent for playing opportunistic conmen. This role set the stage for his future as one of Hindi cinema's most sought-after scene-stealers. Fast forward to Dhurandhar, and we witness the evolution of his craft, with the Internet-beloved Rehman Dakait solidifying his status as a master of the dark arts.

A Gallery of Evil

Dishoom (2016)

In Rohit Dhawan's action comedy, Khanna plays a cricket bookie with a suave yet menacing demeanor. While the role had potential, it ultimately fell flat, becoming an unmemorable character in a film that prioritized buddy comedy over character development.

Sab Kushal Mangal (2020)

Here, Khanna takes on a light-hearted villainous role, playing a middle-aged politician vying for the attention of a much younger woman. Despite the film's forgettable nature, Khanna's buffoonish act shines through, offering a unique take on the antagonist.

Race (2008)

Akshaye Khanna delivers a slimy performance as a stepbrother with a convoluted plan for inheritance. While his acting is top-notch, the writing fails to support the complexity of his character, leaving his scheme feeling absurd.

Drishyam 2 (2022)

In this Hindi remake, Khanna portrays a police officer with a dark side, willing to use torture and intimidation to achieve his goals. Despite the character's flaws, Khanna's performance is the standout element, making the soulless remake somewhat bearable.

Dhurandhar (2025)

As Rehman Dakait, Khanna shines in the countless reel edits, showcasing his talent for evil smirks and an aura of menace. However, the character's impact is somewhat diminished by the film's staging, which fails to give him complete control over his situation.

Humraaz (2002)

Khanna's first negative role was a masterpiece, playing an opportunistic conman who improvises brilliantly when his plan backfires. His performance is a testament to his ability to bring depth and conviction to even the most clichéd of villainous arcs.

Chhaava (2025)

In this historical drama, Khanna transforms into the ruthless emperor Aurangzeb, a role that demands both physical and emotional intensity. His portrayal is so powerful that it has sparked controversial reactions from audiences, highlighting the impact of his performance.

Beyond the Roles

What makes Akshaye Khanna's villainous roles so fascinating is his ability to bring a unique twist to each character. Whether it's the charm of a conman or the raw power of a historical ruler, he infuses each role with a distinct personality. His versatility is a testament to his talent and dedication to his craft.

In my opinion, Khanna's ability to make even the most despicable characters watchable is a true mark of his skill. He has a way of making us root for the villain, if only for a moment, and that's a testament to his magnetic screen presence.

As we look back on his villainous acts, it's clear that Akshaye Khanna has left an indelible mark on Bollywood's villainous landscape. His ability to transform and adapt to each role is a testament to his talent and a reminder of why he remains one of the industry's most sought-after actors.