Alex Smith's Surprising Take on Brock Purdy's Success (2026)

Alex Smith, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, recently shared his thoughts on his successor, Brock Purdy, during an appearance on the Krueg Show. Smith's insights offer a fascinating perspective on Purdy's unique qualities and his rapid rise to stardom in the NFL.

Smith, who was drafted first overall by the 49ers in 2005, was crowned 'Mr. Relevant' after his time with the team. In contrast, Purdy was drafted much later, at 262nd overall, and faced the challenge of being labeled 'Mr. Irrelevant'. However, Smith highlights Purdy's remarkable maturity and perspective on the game, which set him apart from his peers.

"So prepared, and I think had such great perspective on the game... Like this is a guy that could already process and compartmentalize," Smith said. "I think, naturally, he’s a super mature kid. Like anyone that has been around Brock, I’m blown away when I would talk to him for the first time I’m like ‘Are you 35 or 40?’ he just seems so much older, he has such great perspective on things."

Smith's admiration for Purdy's maturity is evident, especially considering their age difference. This maturity, according to Smith, is a key factor in Purdy's success. It allows him to process and compartmentalize information effectively, making him a more composed and strategic player.

Furthermore, Smith praises Purdy's ability to push the ball downfield, leading the league in various categories like attempts, completions, and accuracy. This contrasts with the common perception of Purdy as a game manager, a label Smith dismisses.

"This is what I don’t think people realize: this guy pushes the ball downfield. When you look at the down the field from the quarterback as far as attempts, completions, accuracy, I mean this guy leads the league in the NFL every year in every one of those categories," Smith said. "This is the guy that battles the game manager thing. Like he’s just a product of the system. It just couldn’t be further from the truth."

Despite a down year in 2023, marked by injuries and a decline in performance, Smith's comments highlight Purdy's resilience and leadership. Even in challenging circumstances, Purdy led the 49ers to a playoff victory over the Eagles, showcasing his ability to step up when it matters most.

In conclusion, Alex Smith's insights provide a unique perspective on Brock Purdy's journey from 'Mr. Irrelevant' to a potential MVP contender. Purdy's maturity, strategic thinking, and ability to perform under pressure are qualities that Smith admires, and they contribute to the quarterback's rapid rise in the NFL.

This analysis raises a deeper question: How do we redefine our expectations for younger quarterbacks, and what role does maturity play in their success? As the NFL continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how Purdy's unique traits shape his future in the league.