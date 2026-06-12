Alexander Cornielle's Impressive Rehab Start | Tampa Tarpons vs Palm Beach Cardinals Highlights (2026)

The Tampa Tarpons suffered a shutout loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals, but the night belonged to Alexander Cornielle, who delivered an impressive rehab outing. Cornielle, a right-hander, showcased his talent by working 3.2 innings, allowing only one run on two hits while striking out three and walking two. His performance was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing game for the Tarpons.

Cornielle's outing was a testament to his potential as a rehab player. He cruised through the first three innings, retiring nine of the first 11 batters he faced, keeping the Cardinals off the scoreboard. This early success set the tone for his performance and showcased his ability to dominate from the start.

The turning point came in the fourth inning when Palm Beach finally broke through. Ryan Weingartner and Michael Dattalo opened the inning with consecutive singles, and a bases-loaded double-play grounder brought home the game's first run. Despite this setback, Cornielle remained composed and continued to pitch effectively.

Mac Heuer, who relieved Cornielle, also had a strong outing. He tossed 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six. Heuer's performance was a testament to his reliability as a bullpen arm, as he stranded the inherited runner and kept Tampa within striking distance.

The Tarpons' offense struggled, managing only five hits against Palm Beach pitching. Willy Montero was the only consistent threat, reaching base three times with a single and two walks. However, the Tarpons' best scoring opportunity came in the ninth inning when they loaded the bases with one out. Unfortunately, Palm Beach escaped the jam with a lineout and a game-ending strikeout, securing the shutout.

Despite the loss, Cornielle's performance was a ray of light for the Tarpons. His rehab outing showcased his talent and potential as a starting pitcher. The team will look to build on this positive development as they continue their season, hoping to see more of Cornielle's impressive performances in the future.