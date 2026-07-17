All Blacks' July Selection: Who Matters and Why (2026)

The All Blacks' upcoming match against France is more than just a game; it's a pivotal moment in the team's journey towards reclaiming their former glory. While the result is important, what truly matters is the selection and the impact it will have on the team's future.

The All Blacks' Renaissance

In recent seasons, the All Blacks have struggled to maintain their legendary status. The team's performances and overall culture had taken a hit, leading to a decline in interest and support. However, with the appointment of a new coach, Dave Rennie, there's a renewed sense of optimism and a belief that the team is on the right track.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the shift in attitude among fans and observers. Personally, I think it's a testament to the power of leadership and the ability to instill a sense of purpose and direction. Rennie and his staff have brought a fresh perspective and a commitment to rebuilding the All Blacks' culture of excellence.

Ruben Love: The Rising Star

One player who embodies this new era is Ruben Love. His selection at first five-eighth is a bold move, and one that I believe will pay dividends in the long run. Love is a talented young player, but he needs the right support system to thrive.

I find it intriguing how the team is being built around Love. It's a strategy that requires patience and a long-term vision. Love's performances will undoubtedly fluctuate as he adjusts to the Test stage, but the key is to provide him with the right environment and mentorship.

The Role of Support Players

In my opinion, the success of Love and, by extension, the All Blacks, hinges on the players around him. The suggestion to pair him with Jordie Barrett and Billy Proctor in the inside backs is an interesting one. It brings to mind the relationship between Beauden Barrett and Conrad Smith, where Smith's guidance allowed Barrett to flourish.

Love needs a similar dynamic. He needs players who can read his game, anticipate his moves, and provide the necessary support. It's a delicate balance, and one that requires a deep understanding of the player and the team's strategy.

Learning from the Past

The All Blacks' recent history provides valuable lessons. The experience with Richie Mo'unga, who had to contend with the presence of Beauden Barrett at fullback, highlights the importance of a clear hierarchy and trust within the team.

From my perspective, the new regime under Rennie seems to understand this. I anticipate a clearer structure and a more defined role for the first five-eighth, ensuring that Love's status and confidence are protected.

A New Era of Enthusiasm

The upcoming match against France is an opportunity for the All Blacks to showcase their renewed spirit and for fans to reconnect with the team. I, for one, am eager to see how this new-look side performs. It's been a while since I've felt this invested in an All Blacks game, and I believe many others share this sentiment.

The team's journey towards redemption is an inspiring one, and I look forward to witnessing the impact of Rennie's vision and the potential of players like Love. It's an exciting time to be an All Blacks fan, and I can't wait to see what the future holds.