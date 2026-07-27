All Blacks: Murray Mexted on Dave Rennie's Leadership and Selection Process (2026)

In the world of rugby, the appointment of a new coach is often a pivotal moment, and the recent hiring of Dave Rennie by the All Blacks has sparked a lot of interest and discussion. Former All Blacks star Murray Mexted has weighed in on the situation, offering his insights and opinions on what Rennie's tenure could mean for the team. Mexted's perspective is particularly intriguing, as he has worked closely with Rennie in the past, and his words carry a certain weight and authority.

Mexted begins by praising Rennie's ability to maintain a balanced perspective, which he believes is crucial for selection processes. He notes that Rennie doesn't make decisions based on historical form or favoritism, but rather on current form and individual merit. This approach, Mexted argues, is refreshing and necessary in a team sport like rugby, where emotions and personal connections can sometimes cloud judgment.

One of the key strengths of Rennie, according to Mexted, is his excellent communication skills. He describes Rennie as someone who 'says things that are pertinent' and avoids 'flowery stuff on the edges'. This simplicity and directness, Mexted believes, is a powerful tool for coaches, as it ensures that players and staff understand the message being conveyed. In a sport where strategy and tactics are paramount, clear communication can make all the difference.

Mexted also highlights the importance of being on the same page as a team. He emphasizes that in rugby, with so many players and roles, it's crucial that everyone is aligned and working towards a common goal. Rennie's ability to achieve this, Mexted suggests, is a testament to his leadership skills and understanding of the game.

However, Mexted's comments also raise a deeper question about the role of nostalgia and favoritism in sports. He acknowledges that these factors can influence decision-making, but argues that Rennie's approach is a welcome change. This raises a broader discussion about the balance between tradition and innovation in sports, and the challenges of maintaining a winning culture while adapting to new ideas and strategies.

In conclusion, Mexted's insights offer a fascinating perspective on the All Blacks' new coach. His words provide a glimpse into the potential impact of Rennie's leadership and the importance of clear communication and alignment in rugby. As the team prepares for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Mexted's optimism and analysis serve as a reminder of the power of effective coaching and the potential for positive change.