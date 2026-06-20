All Blacks No.10 Debate: Tony Johnson Weighs In on McKenzie vs. Love (2026)

In the world of rugby, the All Blacks No.10 debate has been a hot topic, especially with the upcoming Nations Championship Test against France. As the Super Rugby Pacific final approaches, the spotlight is on Damian McKenzie and Ruben Love, both of whom have been in exceptional form. But who will be the starting first-five for the All Blacks? Tony Johnson, a renowned commentator, has his say, offering insights and analysis that go beyond the surface-level discussion.

Personally, I think the All Blacks No.10 debate is a fascinating one, especially when considering the contrasting styles of McKenzie and Love. McKenzie, with his 150th Chiefs appearance under his belt, showcased a leader's performance against the Crusaders. His switches of play, subtle delays, and variations in the kicking game kept the Crusaders' defense off balance. What makes this particularly fascinating is how McKenzie's performance raises questions about his consistency at the test level. If he could replicate this form week in, week out, the debate might be moot.

On the other hand, Love, a talented player, has been in exceptional form with the Hurricanes. His role as a primary game-driver alongside All Black teammates Jordie Barrett and Cameron Roigard has been impressive. However, Love's chances of starting for the All Blacks are not as clear-cut as McKenzie's. The pecking order, in my opinion, changes weekly, and Love's form has fluctuated. This raises a deeper question: how do All Black selectors balance form and consistency, especially in a tournament where every game is crucial?

One thing that immediately stands out is the kicking game. Love's ability to kick, coupled with the presence of Cam Roigard and Jordie Barrett, is a significant advantage. However, McKenzie's kicking game, including deft little chips through along the ground, adds a unique dimension to his play. What many people don't realize is that the kicking game is not just about accuracy; it's about keeping the opposition off balance and creating opportunities for the team. This is where McKenzie's subtle variations come into play, making him a more well-rounded player.

From my perspective, the All Blacks coaching group, led by Dave Rennie, has a challenging task ahead. They must balance form and consistency, especially with the new ideas and thoughts brought in by the new coaching staff. The previous coaching group, under Scott Robertson, was criticized for being conservative in handling Love. This raises a broader question: how do coaching groups manage the expectations of players and fans, especially when it comes to handling talented players like Love?

In conclusion, the All Blacks No.10 debate is a complex one, with McKenzie and Love both offering unique advantages. As the Super Rugby Pacific final unfolds, the All Black selectors will be watching closely, weighing up the pros and cons of each player. The outcome will not only impact the final, but also the Nations Championship Test against France. What this really suggests is that the All Blacks coaching group has a difficult decision to make, one that will shape the team's future and the players' careers. The question remains: who will be the starting first-five? The answer may lie in the subtleties of each player's performance, and the All Blacks selectors will be watching closely to make the right call.