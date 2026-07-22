All Blacks' Star Trio Returns for France Showdown: A Preview (2026)

The All Blacks are gearing up for an exciting clash against France, and the return of three key players has boosted their confidence. This news is a significant development, especially considering the upcoming July Nations Championship. The All Blacks' coach, Dave Rennie, has confirmed that these players are ready to make their mark on the field.

The Returning Stars

Will Jordan, the Crusaders' fullback, is back after a calf injury that kept him out of action since late May. This is a huge relief for the team, as Jordan's presence on the field is a game-changer. Personally, I believe his return couldn't have come at a better time, given the caliber of the opposition.

Additionally, the Chiefs' duo, Wallace Sititi and Tupou Vaa'i, have been given the green light to play. These forwards have been following strict protocols after injuries in the Super Rugby playoffs. Rennie's confidence in their recovery is a testament to the team's medical staff and the players' dedication to their rehabilitation.

A Strategic Approach

With a limited preparation time, Rennie has wisely opted for a 'simple' game plan. This strategy is intriguing, as it suggests a focus on fundamentals and a possible surprise element. In my opinion, this could be a tactical move to counter the French team's depth and quality.

Respecting the Opposition

France is not a force to be underestimated. Fabien Galthie's squad boasts incredible depth, even without their Toulouse stars. Rennie acknowledges this, highlighting the 11 players from the European champions, Bordeaux. What many don't realize is that France's extensive rugby infrastructure provides them with a consistent supply of top-tier talent. This is a luxury not many nations can afford.

The Bigger Picture

This match goes beyond a simple game. It's a testament to the global appeal of rugby and the growing competitiveness of the sport. The July Nations Championship is shaping up to be a thrilling tournament, and the All Blacks' preparation is a microcosm of the larger rugby world.

In conclusion, the return of these three players is a significant boost for the All Blacks, but it's just one piece of a much larger puzzle. The game against France promises to be a strategic battle, and I, for one, can't wait to see how these teams fare on the international stage.