All Blacks vs France: Dave Rennie's Simple Structure Strategy Revealed! (2026)

As the All Blacks gear up for their highly anticipated clash with France, a new era begins under the leadership of coach Dave Rennie. With a mere 10 days to prepare, Rennie is taking a strategic approach, focusing on a straightforward game plan to ensure his team hits the ground running.

Rennie's challenge is twofold: first, to quickly establish a cohesive unit from a diverse group of players, many of whom he has never coached before. Second, to implement a simple yet effective strategy that maximizes the team's potential in a short timeframe.

The Power of Simplicity

In my opinion, Rennie's emphasis on a "simple structure" is a clever move. It allows the players to quickly grasp the game plan and execute it with precision. When time is limited, simplicity becomes a strength, ensuring the team's focus remains sharp and their actions coordinated.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast it presents to more complex strategies often employed in rugby. While intricate plays and innovative tactics can be effective, they also carry the risk of confusion and miscommunication, especially when players are still getting to know each other. Rennie's approach, therefore, is a calculated one, prioritizing clarity and efficiency over complexity.

A Test of Leadership

Rennie's leadership style is already making an impact, according to veteran hooker Codie Taylor. Rennie's ability to command respect without intimidation is a delicate balance, and one that is crucial for fostering a positive team culture.

From my perspective, this is a key aspect of successful coaching. It's not just about tactical knowledge, but also about creating an environment where players feel empowered and motivated. Rennie's early impression suggests he understands this dynamic, and his players are responding positively.

France: A Worthy Opponent

Despite France's recent domestic final, Rennie is quick to point out their depth of talent. With 28 professional sides, France has an extensive pool of players to choose from, ensuring they remain a formidable force.

What many people don't realize is that depth can be a double-edged sword. While it provides options, it also presents challenges in terms of team cohesion and consistency. Rennie's acknowledgment of France's strength shows his respect for the opposition, but also his confidence in his own team's ability to rise to the challenge.

A New Beginning

As the All Blacks embark on this new chapter under Rennie's guidance, the focus is on unity and clarity. The upcoming match against France is not just a test of their skills, but also a test of their adaptability and resilience.

In my opinion, this game will be a true indicator of Rennie's ability to lead and inspire. It's a fresh start for the All Blacks, and a chance to showcase their potential under a new coach. The outcome will undoubtedly shape perceptions and set the tone for the future.