All Blacks vs Italy: Lineup Changes and Debuts | Rugby Union News (2026)

The All Blacks are gearing up for their upcoming match against Italy, and the team selection has sparked some intriguing insights. Let's dive into the lineup and explore the strategic choices made by the selectors.

A Balanced Approach

The All Blacks' management has opted for a blend of continuity and opportunity in their team selection. This strategy aims to reward players who have consistently performed well while also providing a platform for newcomers to showcase their skills. It's a delicate balance, and personally, I think it's a clever way to keep the team fresh and motivated.

Front Row Changes

Tyrel Lomax, a veteran of 50 Test matches, is the only change to the front row from the France game. However, the real impact could come from the new-look reserve front row, comprising George Bower, Samisoni Taukei'aho, and Pasilio Tosi. This trio will bring a fresh energy and a different dynamic to the game, especially if called upon to make a significant impact off the bench.

Locking Down the Lineup

Tupou Vaa'i returns from concussion to partner Sam Darry in the locks, with Josh Lord moving to an impact role. This partnership provides a solid foundation for the team, and their experience will be crucial in stabilizing the All Blacks' defense and setting the tone for the game.

Loose Forward Trio

The loose forward trio sees Wallace Sititi at blindside and the debut of German-born Anton Segner as loose forward cover. This combination brings a unique blend of experience and youthful enthusiasm. Sititi's presence adds a physical edge, while Segner's inclusion offers a fresh perspective and an opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage.

Backs in Motion

In the backs, the well-tested midfield combination of Jordie Barrett and Billy Proctor starts against Italy, with Anton Lienert-Brown joining the reserves. Leroy Carter starts on the left wing, completing a back three with Will Jordan and Damian McKenzie. Josh Moorby, an outside back, is poised to make his All Blacks debut from the bench.

A Tough Challenge Awaits

Head Coach Rennie and his selectors have emphasized the respect they hold for the Italian team, acknowledging their capabilities as demonstrated in the Six Nations competition. They've prepared for a challenging match, and the team selection reflects a strategic approach to countering Italy's strengths. What many people don't realize is that these selections are not just about individual talent but also about creating a cohesive unit that can adapt to any situation.

A Milestone and a Debut

Tyrel Lomax's 50th Test match is a significant milestone, and the team will undoubtedly draw inspiration from his experience. Additionally, the potential debuts of Josh and Anton add an exciting element to the game. These newcomers bring a fresh energy and a reminder of the depth and talent within the All Blacks' ranks.

Final Thoughts

The All Blacks' selection for the Italy match showcases a thoughtful approach to team management. By balancing continuity and opportunity, the selectors have created a strong side that respects the opposition while also providing a platform for growth and development. It's a delicate dance, and I'm excited to see how this lineup performs on the field. As the saying goes, 'A team is only as strong as its weakest link,' but with this lineup, the All Blacks seem poised to showcase their collective strength.