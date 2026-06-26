Alpena's Sestercentennial Celebration: Two New Sculptures Dedicated (2026)

Alpena's sestercentennial celebrations kicked off with a bang, quite literally, as two new sculptures were unveiled, marking a significant milestone for the city and its artistic vision.

The Eagle's Landing

The Alpena County Courthouse now proudly displays "The Eagle has Landed," a raw metal masterpiece by local artist Ann Gildner. Weighing in at a hefty 2300 pounds, this sculpture is a testament to Gildner's talent and the city's commitment to public art. The intricate design, featuring over 600 individually welded feathers, is a sight to behold and a true reflection of the artist's journey, which began at Alpena Community College and Moran Iron Works.

What makes this sculpture particularly fascinating is its location. Named after the city's past name, Fremont Park, the sculpture pays homage to Alpena's history while also celebrating its artistic evolution.

A Thunderbird's Tale

Moving to City Hall, we find ourselves captivated by Autumn Bildson's "In the Eye of the Beholder." This sculpture, inspired by Native American traditions, symbolizes strength, protection, and a deep connection to nature. Bildson's personal values and the influence of her grandmother are beautifully woven into the artwork, creating a powerful narrative.

The dedication ceremony was a community affair, with a picnic, hot dogs, and an apple pie feast. It was a celebration of not just the sculptures but also the Alpena Bi-Path, a project that has brought the city together and become an integral part of its identity.

The Power of Public Art

As I reflect on these celebrations, I can't help but think about the impact public art has on a community. It's a unique form of storytelling, a silent narrator that speaks volumes about a place's history, culture, and aspirations. In Alpena's case, these sculptures are more than just beautiful additions; they are a testament to the city's growth, its artistic vision, and its ability to bring people together.

The Alpena Bi-Path, with its artistic installations, has become a symbol of the community's commitment to public spaces and cultural engagement. It's a lasting legacy, a reminder that art has the power to inspire, connect, and leave a lasting impression.

So, as Alpena continues its sestercentennial celebrations, I encourage you to take a moment to appreciate the power of art and the stories it tells. It's a reminder that sometimes the most profound narratives are those that speak without words.