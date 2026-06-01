AMA Motocross 2026: Injury Report - Who's Racing and Who's Out? (2026)

The 2026 Motocross Season: A Tale of Resilience and Recovery

The world of motocross is gearing up for an exciting 2026 season, but the opening round at Fox Raceway has already been marked by a series of injuries and comebacks. As an analyst, I find it intriguing to see how these setbacks shape the narrative of the sport and the athletes' journeys.

One of the most notable returns is that of Lawrence, who, after fracturing his foot/ankle, is back in the game. This comeback story is a testament to the grit and determination required in this sport. What many don't realize is that returning from such injuries often involves a mental battle as much as a physical one. The psychological resilience needed to overcome pain and doubt is a crucial aspect of these athletes' success.

Similarly, Tomac, who hurt his hip in Salt Lake City, is ready to race again. This raises the question: How do these riders manage to bounce back so quickly? In my opinion, it's a combination of world-class medical support, rigorous rehabilitation, and an unwavering passion for the sport. The ability to recover and perform at this level is truly remarkable.

Several other riders are also making their comebacks, including Plessinger, who missed the latter part of supercross with a hip injury, and Beaumer, who suffered a burst fracture at the end of 2025. These athletes' resilience is a testament to the competitive spirit that defines motocross.

However, not all injuries are in the past. Adams, Brown, and Swoll are still dealing with their respective injuries and will be missing the season opener. This serves as a reminder of the constant risk these riders face. The sport demands not only skill but also the ability to recover and adapt.

As we look forward to the season, I'm curious to see how these injury narratives will unfold. Will the returning riders reclaim their former glory? What impact will the ongoing injuries have on the championship? These are the questions that add an extra layer of intrigue to the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.