Amanda Serrano Makes History: Second-Round TKO Win & Most Knockouts in Women’s Boxing! (2026)

Amanda Serrano's historic boxing career continues to write new chapters, and her recent victory over Cheyenne Hanson is no exception. Serrano's dominance in the ring is undeniable, and her latest performance showcased her skill and determination once again.

The Legacy Builder

Serrano's journey to becoming one of the greatest female boxers of all time is truly remarkable. With nine world championships across seven weight classes, she has not only broken barriers but also redefined what's possible in women's boxing. Her achievement of becoming Puerto Rico's first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era is a testament to her talent and hard work. This recent victory, a second-round stoppage win over Hanson, further solidifies her legacy.

The Challenger

Cheyenne Hanson, a former kickboxing world champion, brought her impressive nine-fight winning streak to the boxing ring. Her aggressive style and powerful strikes made her a formidable opponent. However, Serrano's experience and precision proved to be a significant advantage.

The Fight Unfolds

The first round set the tone for the evening. Serrano's quick combinations and left hands kept Hanson on the defensive. Hanson's body shots and left hands showed her determination, but Serrano's right hand and left hand combinations kept her in control. The second round saw Serrano's relentless attack. She connected with right hands and lefts, showcasing her ability to land powerful strikes while maintaining control.

The Turning Point

The fight took a dramatic turn in the second round. Serrano's relentless pressure and precise strikes led to a series of knockdowns. Hanson, despite her best efforts, couldn't recover, and the referee stepped in to stop the fight. Serrano's ability to trap Hanson in the corner and land combinations showcased her strategic prowess and power.

A Dominant Performance

Amanda Serrano's victory was a testament to her skill and determination. Her performance against Hanson demonstrated her ability to adapt and control the pace of the fight. With this win, she not only retained her world championships but also extended her record in women's boxing history. Serrano's legacy continues to grow, and her impact on the sport is undeniable.

Looking Ahead

As Serrano continues to dominate the ring, the question remains: what's next for her historic career? With her eye on further achievements, she is poised to continue breaking barriers and inspiring generations of female boxers. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and talent, and her influence on the sport will be felt for years to come.