Amanda Serrano Makes History: Ties Knockout Record with Cheyenne Hanson Victory! (2026)

The Rise of Amanda Serrano: A Knockout Record in the Making

The boxing world witnessed history in the making as Amanda Serrano equaled the knockout record in women's boxing. This feat, achieved with a dominant performance against Cheyenne Hanson, solidifies Serrano's place among the sport's greats. But what does this milestone signify in the broader context of women's boxing?

Breaking Barriers, One Knockout at a Time

Serrano's journey to 32 knockouts is not just a testament to her power but also a reflection of her unwavering determination. At 37, she continues to defy age stereotypes, proving that experience and skill can trump youth. What makes this even more remarkable is that she became the first fighter to stop Hanson inside the distance, showcasing her ability to adapt and overcome challenges.

This achievement is not merely a personal victory for Serrano; it's a significant milestone for women's boxing. In a sport often overshadowed by its male counterpart, Serrano's success shines a much-needed spotlight on the talent and tenacity of female boxers. Personally, I believe this is a crucial step in breaking down gender barriers and encouraging more women to step into the ring.

The Undercard Highlights and Surprises

The night was not just about Serrano's record-equalling knockout. The undercard fights provided a mix of expected outcomes and surprising twists. Desley Robinson's retention of her middleweight titles against Mary Spencer was a testament to her dominance in the division, while Lourdes Juarez's split decision victory showcased the competitiveness of the light-flyweight category.

However, the co-main event delivered a surprise. Former UFC star Holly Holm, aiming to make a statement, fell short against Stephanie Han, who now sets her sights on Katie Taylor. This outcome highlights the unpredictable nature of combat sports and the constant flux of power dynamics.

The Future of Women's Boxing

As Serrano continues to break records and capture attention, the future of women's boxing looks promising. Her success inspires a new generation of fighters and fans, challenging the notion that boxing is a male-dominated sport. What many people don't realize is that these achievements contribute to a cultural shift, fostering greater acceptance and appreciation for women in combat sports.

In my opinion, Serrano's journey should serve as a catalyst for increased investment and media coverage in women's boxing. The sport has long been due its moment in the sun, and with fighters like Serrano leading the charge, we can expect more thrilling knockouts and record-breaking moments. The future is bright, and the gloves are off for women's boxing!