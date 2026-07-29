Amanda Setton's First Daytime Emmy Nomination: Her Journey and Reaction (2026)

Let's dive into the world of daytime television and celebrate a remarkable achievement in the soap opera realm. Today, we're exploring the journey of Amanda Setton, an actress who has left an indelible mark on General Hospital, and the impact of her recent Daytime Emmy nomination.

The Power of Storytelling

In the realm of soap operas, storytelling is an art, and Amanda Setton's portrayal of Brook Lynn Quartermaine has captivated audiences and critics alike. The emotional arc surrounding Brook Lynn's discovery of her mother's secret and the identity of her long-lost son, Rocco, has become a highlight of the 2025 season. Setton's performance, filled with vulnerability and emotional depth, has earned her a well-deserved nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

A Moment of Recognition

The announcement of her nomination brought a sense of peace and fulfillment to Setton. It's a moment of validation, a tangible recognition of the hard work and dedication she poured into her craft. As she reflects on the journey, Setton shares, "It feels like such palpable and tangible recognition. Whether I win or lose, just to be recognized for this emotionally charged storyline is incredibly rewarding."

Sharing the Spotlight

What makes this nomination even more special is the fact that Setton's on-screen son, Giovanni Mazza, also received a nomination for Outstanding Emerging Talent. The two young actors, Setton and Mazza, have formed a bond both on and off the screen, and their shared moment of recognition is a testament to the power of collaborative storytelling. Setton expresses her pride and happiness for Mazza, highlighting the hard work and talent of these emerging stars.

Crafting the Reel

Behind every nomination is a carefully curated reel, and Setton credits GH Producer Michelle Henry for helping her tell the story of the entire Gio arc. From the initial discovery scenes with Alexa Havins (Lulu) to the intense moments with Rena Sofer (Lois), Setton's reel showcases her range and emotional depth. It's a strategic and thoughtful approach to showcasing her talent, and one that paid off.

A Supportive Family

The world of General Hospital is a tight-knit community, and Setton's nomination has brought the cast and crew together in celebration. From producers to directors, editors to co-stars, Setton received an outpouring of love and support. It's a reminder of the power of collaboration and the impact of a supportive work environment. Setton shares, "It's such a family at GH, and the love and support are truly heartwarming."

A Well-Deserved Hug

As Setton reflects on her journey, she describes the entire experience as "floating." It's a feeling of accomplishment, a sense of being embraced by the industry she loves. Her nomination is a testament to her talent, hard work, and the trust placed in her by the writers and producers. Setton's journey inspires us to embrace the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on both the artist and the audience.

In my opinion, Amanda Setton's nomination is a celebration of talent, dedication, and the magic that happens when a story is told with heart and soul. It's a reminder that, in the world of soap operas, every character and every actor has the potential to leave a lasting impact. So, here's to Amanda Setton and her well-deserved recognition!