André De Shields: Tony Nominee at 80 - 'Why Not Me?' | CATS: The Jellicle Ball & A Life in Theatre (2026)

In a world where success often seems elusive, André De Shields' journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and a unique perspective on life. His recent Tony nomination, at the venerable age of 80, is a testament to his enduring talent and the impact he's had on Broadway over the past half-century.

De Shields' philosophy, as he puts it, is that "slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be." It's a mantra that has guided him throughout his career, and one that he believes is often misinterpreted. In his view, the key is not to rush, but to embrace a steady, dependable path towards one's goals. This perspective is especially relevant in an industry as competitive and fast-paced as Broadway.

The Power of Patience

What makes De Shields' approach so fascinating is its countercultural nature. In an era of instant gratification and social media fame, his patience and long-term vision stand out. He understands that true success often requires a marathon-like commitment, not a sprint. This mindset has allowed him to weather the ups and downs of a career in theatre, and emerge as a revered figure in the industry.

CATS: A Revolutionary Revival

De Shields' latest nomination is for his role as Old Deuteronomy in CATS: The Jellicle Ball, a unique adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. Set in the vibrant world of Black and Latino LGBTQ+ ballroom culture, the show is a celebration of love, tolerance, and the power of community. De Shields sees it as a revolution, a paradigm shift that reflects the changing social landscape of the 21st century.

As Old Deuteronomy, a character who has lived many lives, De Shields finds a deep connection to his own journey. He believes that the show's message of love and acceptance is a much-needed antidote to the bitterness and intolerance that can sometimes dominate our society. It's a powerful statement, and one that resonates deeply with audiences.

A Life of Purpose

Beyond his impressive career, De Shields' life is a testament to resilience and a sense of purpose. Diagnosed with HIV in 1991, he has not only survived but thrived, using his platform to advocate for senior artists and those living with HIV. His daily routine is a discipline, focused on three key missions: restoring Black elegance to the performing arts, supporting senior artists, and celebrating the resilience of long-term HIV survivors.

De Shields' gratitude for life is profound. He wakes up each morning with a sense of appreciation, not just for the universe or a higher power, but for the very fact of existence itself. It's a perspective that many of us could learn from, especially in a world that often takes our existence for granted.

Conclusion

André De Shields' story is a reminder that success is not always linear, and that the path to greatness often involves patience, resilience, and a unique perspective. His Tony nomination is a well-deserved recognition of a life dedicated to the arts, and a powerful statement about the impact of one individual on a community. As we reflect on his journey, we're left with a deeper appreciation for the power of perseverance and the beauty of a life well-lived.