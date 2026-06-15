Andrew Maksymowski: Orange County's Boys Swimmer of the Year 2026 | High School Swimming Highlights (2026)

In the world of high school swimming, where every second counts and every stroke matters, Andrew Maksymowski emerged as a standout performer in 2026. As the All-County Boys Swimming Team's Swimmer of the Year, Maksymowski's leadership, speed, and versatility made him a driving force for Northwood High School. His impact extended beyond individual achievements, as he anchored relays, led team cheers, and motivated his teammates to new heights. This article delves into Maksymowski's remarkable journey, exploring his leadership qualities, speed, and the broader implications of his success in the sport.

A Leader in Every Stroke

What sets Andrew Maksymowski apart is his unwavering commitment to leadership. In a sport where individual excellence is celebrated, Maksymowski found his calling in the relays. Whether it was the early-season Loyola Invitational, the CIF-SS Finals, or the CIF State Championships, he was always ready to anchor his team. His ability to lead by example and set a standard for his teammates is what made him such a valuable asset to Northwood.

"It makes me really happy that I get to set an example and be a role model for the younger generation," Maksymowski said. "It’s huge that I’m given this opportunity to lead one of the best teams in California, and the best public school in California."

Maksymowski's leadership was not just about setting a standard; it was about inspiring his teammates to reach new heights. His presence on the team was a constant reminder of what it meant to be a part of something greater than oneself. His ability to motivate and encourage his teammates was a key factor in Northwood's success.

Speed and Versatility

Maksymowski's speed and versatility were equally impressive. As the county leader in the 200 and 500-yard freestyles, he demonstrated his ability to excel in both sprint and endurance events. His winning touch in the 200 free, where he set a personal best and ranked him No. 3 in Orange County history, showcased his speed and determination. His performance in the 500 free, where he won in a county-leading time of 4:22.85, highlighted his endurance and consistency.

"He was our leader from Day 1," Northwood coach Alex Nieto said. "He showed his teammates what that standard looked like."

Maksymowski's versatility was further demonstrated in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, where he earned All-County honors. His ability to perform well in multiple events was a testament to his all-around talent and dedication to the sport.

The Power of Relays

Maksymowski's biggest accomplishments, however, might have been on the relays. He anchored Northwood's 200 and 400 freestyle relays to All-County status, including a state-leading time in the 400. His performance at the CIF-SS Division 1 final, where he dove in second behind Santa Margarita and blazed an eye-popping 43.09-second split to bring the Timberwolves to the wall first in 2 minutes, 58.81 seconds, was a testament to his speed and leadership. His high-five exchange with a teammate before splashing the water was a symbol of the team's unity and camaraderie.

At the Loyola Invitational in March, Maksymowski demonstrated his ability to step up when his team needed him the most. With Northwood trailing by a body-length entering the anchor, he split 43.37 to lead the Timberwolves to the victory. His performance at state, where he suffered an IT band strain in the finals of the 500 free but split a 19.71 anchor in the 200 free relay to help Northwood finish second, showcased his resilience and determination.

The Broader Implications

Maksymowski's success has broader implications for the sport of swimming. His leadership and speed have inspired a new generation of swimmers to strive for excellence. His ability to balance individual achievements with team success has set a standard for other high school swimmers to follow. His commitment to leading by example has created a ripple effect, encouraging other swimmers to step up and take on leadership roles.

"My team needed me," Maksymowski said. "I tried to step up as much as I possibly could."

Maksymowski's impact extends beyond the pool. His growth and development as a swimmer have been influenced by his coaches, parents, and teammates. His ability to give his 100 percent effort and inspire others to do the same is a testament to the power of teamwork and collaboration.

Conclusion

Andrew Maksymowski's journey as the All-County Boys Swimming Team's Swimmer of the Year is a testament to the power of leadership, speed, and versatility. His ability to lead by example, inspire his teammates, and excel in multiple events has made him a standout performer in the sport. His success has broader implications for the sport, encouraging a new generation of swimmers to strive for excellence and set new standards for themselves. As he moves on to USC, Maksymowski's legacy as a leader and a role model will continue to inspire others to reach new heights in the world of high school swimming.