Andrew McCarthy Denies Making Out with Liza Minnelli: The '80s Hollywood Story (2026)

The Night That Never Was: Deconstructing a Hollywood Myth

There’s something irresistibly captivating about Hollywood’s golden-era anecdotes—especially when they involve icons like Liza Minnelli, Michael Jackson, and the Brat Pack. But what happens when the lines between memory and myth blur? That’s the question at the heart of a recent dust-up involving Andrew McCarthy and Melissa Gilbert. Personally, I think this story is less about a makeout session and more about the way we romanticize the past, often at the expense of truth.

The Tale of the Table



Melissa Gilbert’s memoir, Prairie Tale, paints a surreal picture of a night in the ’80s: a star-studded dinner at Spago’s, followed by an after-party at Sammy Davis Jr.’s home, and culminating in an alleged makeout session between McCarthy and Minnelli. What makes this particularly fascinating is how Gilbert’s version of events has become a cultural touchstone—a snapshot of ’80s excess and glamour. But here’s the kicker: McCarthy himself has shut down the claim, insisting, “I would love to have made out with Liza Minnelli, but we did not.”

From my perspective, this discrepancy isn’t just about who kissed whom. It’s about the way memory works, especially when alcohol is involved. McCarthy admits to drinking heavily that night, even needing a ride home from Minnelli. If you take a step back and think about it, the idea that two people could have such divergent recollections of the same event isn’t surprising. Memory is malleable, and when you add fame, alcohol, and decades of retelling, the truth becomes a moving target.

The Power of the Hollywood Narrative



One thing that immediately stands out is how quickly Gilbert’s version of the story became the accepted narrative. Why? Because it’s juicy. It’s the kind of tale that fits neatly into our collective imagination of what Hollywood was like in the ’80s—wild, glamorous, and slightly unhinged. What many people don’t realize is that these stories often say more about our cultural obsessions than they do about the people involved.

In my opinion, this story is a perfect example of how we consume celebrity gossip. We’re not just interested in the facts; we’re interested in the story. McCarthy’s denial doesn’t make the anecdote less interesting—if anything, it adds a layer of complexity. Did Gilbert embellish the story? Did McCarthy simply forget? Or is this just a case of two people remembering the same night in completely different ways?

The Role of Nostalgia



What this really suggests is that nostalgia is a powerful force, especially in Hollywood. The ’80s are often romanticized as a golden age of excess and creativity, and stories like this one feed into that narrative. But here’s the thing: nostalgia is selective. We remember the glamour and forget the messiness. McCarthy’s recollection of the night—drinking heavily, being unable to drive, and being impressed by Sammy Davis Jr.’s sobriety—is far less glamorous than Gilbert’s version. Yet, it feels more human.

A detail that I find especially interesting is McCarthy’s omission of Michael Jackson from his retelling. Gilbert describes Jackson as a silent presence at the dinner, only speaking to invite the group to his house to see his llama. McCarthy doesn’t mention Jackson at all. This raises a deeper question: How much do we edit our memories to fit the narrative we want to tell?

The Broader Implications



If we zoom out, this story is about more than just a disputed makeout session. It’s about the way we consume and interpret celebrity stories. It’s about the tension between memory and myth. And it’s about the human tendency to romanticize the past. What’s striking is how quickly we’re willing to accept a story simply because it’s entertaining, even when the people involved deny it.

Personally, I think this story is a reminder to be skeptical of narratives, especially when they’re too good to be true. It’s also a reminder that celebrities are people, not just characters in our collective imagination. McCarthy’s denial isn’t just a correction—it’s a reclaiming of his own story.

Final Thoughts



In the end, the alleged makeout session between Andrew McCarthy and Liza Minnelli may never be definitively proven or disproven. But that’s not really the point. The point is what the story reveals about us—our fascination with celebrity, our love of a good narrative, and our tendency to romanticize the past.

If you ask me, the real takeaway here is this: the next time you hear a juicy Hollywood anecdote, take it with a grain of salt. Because the truth is often far more complicated—and far more interesting—than the myth.