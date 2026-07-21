Andy Burnham's Foreign Office Shake-Up: Ed Miliband, Aid, and Climate Goals (2026)

Andy Burnham's impending leadership as Prime Minister promises a significant shake-up of the Foreign Office, with a renewed focus on international aid and a progressive stance on global conflicts. Burnham's team is actively seeking expertise to reform the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), with a key objective being to restore the UK's commitment to spending 0.7% of GDP on international aid. This move reflects a broader shift within the Labour Party, which has been criticized for its handling of international development funds under Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

One of the most anticipated changes is the appointment of Ed Miliband as Foreign Secretary. Miliband, a prominent figure known for his progressive views, is expected to prioritize climate goals and adopt a tougher stance on Israel's actions in the Middle East. This shift in policy comes as Burnham aims to increase oil and gas drilling, sparking protests from climate change activists. The Foreign Office's role in the war in Iran and the Ukraine-Russia conflict is also under scrutiny, with Burnham's team considering the UK's level of military support for the US and its relationship with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The potential return of the 0.7% aid target is a significant development, as it was a manifesto commitment under Gordon Brown and maintained by David Cameron's government. However, it was reduced under Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, leading to criticism from Labour MPs like Sarah Champion and Joe Powell, who advocate for stronger measures against money laundering in the City of London to boost international aid.

As Burnham's cabinet takes shape, there is speculation about the roles of key figures. Angela Rayner's allies downplay her potential appointment as Health Secretary, while Lucy Powell and Wes Streeting are mentioned as potential Deputy Prime Minister and Home Secretary, respectively. The cabinet also includes a focus on technology and business, with the potential abolition of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the return of Jonathan Reynolds to the Department for Business.

Despite the optimism surrounding Burnham's leadership, there are warnings from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who suggests that Burnham may struggle with scrutiny and tough questions. The article concludes by highlighting the complex challenges Burnham faces, from international aid reform to climate policy, and the need for a balanced approach that addresses both domestic and global concerns.