Ann Arbor's A2Zero Week 2026: Solar Parties, Bike Tours, and Sustainable Fun! (2026)

Ann Arbor's A2Zero Week: A Celebration of Sustainability and Community

Ann Arbor, Michigan, is gearing up for its annual A2Zero Week, a week-long celebration of sustainability and community engagement. This year marks the six-year anniversary of the city's ambitious A2Zero plan, which aims to achieve community-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. The event series, running from May 31 to June 6, offers a diverse range of activities, from family-friendly runs and bike tours to educational workshops and community gatherings.

One of the highlights of A2Zero Week is the Dexter-Ann Arbor Run, which kicks off the week with a focus on sustainable transportation. The Taste of Ann Arbor festival downtown will also feature a new sustainability focus, showcasing local businesses and initiatives. Common Cycle, a local bike shop, will open its doors for extended hours, allowing residents to test ride electric bicycles, cargo bikes, and scooters. The Human Electric Hybrids bike shop will host live music by the Green Things Trio, creating a fun and engaging atmosphere.

Throughout the week, Ann Arbor will buzz with activity. Downtown bikeway tours will showcase the city's new Sustainable Energy Utility, which is rolling out in the Bryant neighborhood. Walking tours will explore the city's green spaces, including Kerrytown and Buhr Park, where residents can learn about the importance of trees in urban environments. Climate trivia and sustainable food walking tours will engage the community in learning about environmental issues.

The A2Zero awards ceremony at the Michigan Theater will recognize local sustainability champions, while a circular economy-themed party at BYOC Co. and a solar-powered party at Bicentennial Park will celebrate the city's progress and vision. Other activities include a native plant expo, spring cleaning drop-and-swap event, used electronics collection, and educational workshops on Michigan's animal protection laws.

A2Zero Week is not just about environmental initiatives; it's also a celebration of community. The event series aims to bring people together, fostering a sense of collective responsibility and action. By engaging residents in various activities, the city hopes to raise awareness about climate change and inspire individuals to take sustainable actions in their daily lives.

In my opinion, A2Zero Week is a testament to Ann Arbor's commitment to sustainability and community well-being. It showcases the city's progress in reducing its carbon footprint and encourages residents to embrace sustainable practices. The diverse range of activities, from educational workshops to community gatherings, demonstrates the city's inclusive approach to environmental advocacy. As a resident of Ann Arbor, I am proud of the city's efforts and look forward to participating in A2Zero Week, knowing that every small action contributes to a greener and more sustainable future.