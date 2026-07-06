Anthony Hopkins in 'Magic': The Forgotten '70s Horror Gem Jack Nicholson Refused (2026)

The 1978 horror film "Magic" is a chilling masterpiece, starring Anthony Hopkins as Corky Withers, a timid magician who finds success with a ventriloquist act. The movie's behind-the-scenes story is just as intriguing as the film itself, revealing a fascinating cast of characters and near-misses. Here's why the movie's original star, Jack Nicholson, and its director, Norman Jewison, ultimately didn't work out, and how Anthony Hopkins was the perfect choice for the role.

The Early Stages of "Magic"

The film's director, Richard Attenborough, had a vision for the lead role of Corky. He wanted Anthony Hopkins, who had already proven his versatility in films like "A Bridge Too Far" and "Young Winston." Hopkins' ability to portray a wide range of emotions and his talent for creating complex characters made him an ideal fit for the timid and pathetic magician. However, there were some initial hurdles.

Jack Nicholson was initially approached to play Corky, but he refused to wear a wig, which was a requirement for the role. This decision likely influenced the film's creative team, who wanted a full head of hair for their lead actor. Nicholson's refusal to wear a wig could have been a significant factor in his decision to turn down the role, and it ultimately led to the search for a new star.

A Star is Born

Anthony Hopkins was eventually cast, and his performance as Corky Withers is a testament to his skill. He brought a quiet, pathetic timidity to the character, a quality that none of the other actors considered for the role could have matched. Hopkins' ability to convey a range of emotions and his experience in the industry made him the perfect choice to terrify audiences.

The Director's Dilemma

The film's director, Norman Jewison, had a vision for the project, but his initial choice for the lead role didn't work out. Jewison's decision to pursue Jack Nicholson could have been influenced by his recent success in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." However, the requirement for a wig and Nicholson's refusal to wear one may have been a deal-breaker, leading to his withdrawal from the project.

A Star-Studded Contention

The role of Corky was a hotly contested one, with several high-profile actors in the running. Al Pacino, Gene Wilder, and Chevy Chase were all considered, but none of them were ultimately chosen. The casting directors' initial spitting of names highlights the competitive nature of the film industry and the challenge of finding the right fit for a role.

A Missed Opportunity?

It's interesting to consider the 'what ifs' of the film's casting. Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro were all considered for the role, and their intense performances could have been fascinating to witness. Gene Wilder, known for his dark humor, might have brought a unique twist to the horror genre. However, Anthony Hopkins' portrayal of Corky is a testament to his skill and the perfect fit for the character.

A Lasting Legacy

"Magic" is a forgotten gem in the horror genre, and its behind-the-scenes story adds to its intrigue. The film's original star and director's involvement in other projects, as well as the near-misses with other renowned actors, make it a fascinating piece of cinematic history. With a remake in the works, led by Sam Raimi, the film's legacy is set to continue, ensuring that its story and impact will be felt for generations to come.