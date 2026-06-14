Anthony Joshua's Next 5 Fights: Post-Tyson Fury Plans Revealed! (2026)

The world of boxing is buzzing with anticipation as Anthony Joshua, a heavyweight legend in his own right, sets his sights on an ambitious comeback trail. With a string of potential bouts lined up, Joshua aims to reclaim his spot at the top of the boxing hierarchy, starting with a warm-up against Kristian Prenga, a relatively unknown Albanian boxer. But the real question is, what's next for AJ?

After a hiatus from the ring, Joshua is eager to remind the boxing community of his prowess. His upcoming fight against Prenga, scheduled for July 25 in Jeddah, is more than just a tune-up; it's a statement of intent. Joshua's focus is firmly on Tyson Fury, the reigning champion, but his ambitions don't stop there. In a recent interview with Ring Magazine, Joshua revealed a list of five heavyweight contenders he's targeting, each with their own unique allure.

First on the list is a potential rematch with Daniel Dubois, a bout that would undoubtedly capture the imagination of boxing enthusiasts. Joshua, having previously fallen short against Dubois, would be keen to set the record straight. This rematch would be a tale of redemption and a chance for Joshua to reclaim his status as a three-time heavyweight world champion. It's a narrative that sells itself, and the boxing world would be eagerly awaiting such a showdown.

Another intriguing prospect is a bout with Fabio Wardley, a rising star in the heavyweight division. Wardley, with his youth and raw power, presents a different challenge. Joshua, always one to embrace a test of his abilities, would relish the opportunity to face a new generation of boxers. This fight would be a true test of Joshua's adaptability and his ability to overcome a fresh, hungry contender.

The mention of Agit Kabayel adds an international flavor to Joshua's list. Kabayel, a German-Turkish boxer, brings a unique style and a solid record. Joshua's interest in this fight underscores his willingness to take on diverse opponents and showcase his skills on a global stage. This bout could be a strategic move to expand Joshua's fan base and solidify his legacy as a true international boxing icon.

Moses Itauma, a rising talent, is also on Joshua's radar. Itauma's inclusion is a nod to the future of the sport and Joshua's willingness to face the next generation of heavyweights. This fight would be a passing of the torch moment, where Joshua could either cement his dominance or be dethroned by the new wave of boxers. It's a high-risk, high-reward scenario that adds an exciting dimension to Joshua's comeback.

Lastly, the prospect of a fight with Deontay Wilder cannot be overlooked. Wilder, a former champion, is a formidable opponent with a reputation for power. This fight would be a true test of Joshua's mettle and a chance to prove himself against one of the most feared punchers in the sport. It's a classic matchup that fans have been clamoring for, and it could very well be the biggest fight in the heavyweight division.

What I find fascinating about Joshua's approach is his willingness to take on all comers. He doesn't shy away from the big names or the rising stars. This attitude is a testament to his confidence and his desire to leave a lasting legacy in the sport. Joshua understands that to be the best, you have to beat the best, and he's not afraid to put his reputation on the line.

However, one can't help but wonder if Joshua is biting off more than he can chew. The heavyweight division is notoriously unforgiving, and each of these potential opponents presents a unique set of challenges. Joshua's ambition is admirable, but it remains to be seen if he can navigate this treacherous path successfully. The boxing world will be watching with bated breath as AJ embarks on this comeback journey, hoping to witness the creation of yet another legendary chapter in his illustrious career.