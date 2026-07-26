Anthony Joshua's Next Five Fights: Post-Tyson Fury Era (2026)

Anthony Joshua's Future Fights: A Look Beyond Fury

Anthony Joshua, the former heavyweight champion, is gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown with Tyson Fury later this year. But as he prepares for this bout, Joshua's eyes are already scanning the horizon, envisioning a future filled with blockbuster fights. In an exclusive interview, Joshua revealed his plans for the next chapter of his illustrious career, leaving fans and critics alike intrigued.

A Rematch with Dubois?

One of the first names on Joshua's list is Daniel Dubois, the fighter who knocked him out in 2024. Joshua expressed his desire for a rematch, suggesting that the first encounter was a learning experience. "Rematch with Dubois? Absolutely," he said. "That fight was a turning point for me. I learned a lot, and I believe a rematch would be a great opportunity to showcase my growth and determination."

British Rivalry with Wardley

Another potential opponent is Fabio Wardley, a rising star in the British heavyweight scene. Joshua sees this fight as a chance to showcase his skills against a formidable opponent. "Wardley is a talented fighter, and a British showdown would be an exciting prospect," Joshua explained. "It's a chance to prove my worth and engage with the British fans who have supported me throughout my career."

The Agit Kabayel Challenge

Joshua also mentioned Agit Kabayel, an unbeaten heavyweight who could become a champion. A fight with Kabayel would be a significant test, as Joshua believes it would elevate his status in the division. "Agit Kabayel is a force to be reckoned with," he stated. "If he becomes a champion, a fight with him would be massive. It would be a chance to showcase my skills against a top-tier opponent and further solidify my legacy in the heavyweight division."

The Moses Itauma Encounter

Moses Itauma, a rising contender, is also on Joshua's radar. Joshua sees this fight as a way to engage with the younger generation of heavyweights. "Moses Itauma is a fighter on the rise," Joshua noted. "A fight with him would be a great opportunity to connect with the next generation of heavyweights and pass on my experience to a promising young talent."

The Wilder Rematch

Perhaps the most intriguing fight on Joshua's list is a rematch with Deontay Wilder, the former world champion. Joshua believes that a second encounter would be a true test of his skills and a chance to settle the score. "Wilder is a legend in the sport," Joshua said. "A rematch would be a dream come true. It would be a chance to prove myself against a fighter who has dominated the division for so long."

A Future Beyond Fury

While Joshua's immediate focus is on Fury, his comments suggest that he has no intention of leaving the heavyweight division anytime soon. "These fights are what I live for," he said. "I'm not just fighting for the belt; I'm fighting for my legacy. Each of these potential fights would be a significant step in my career, and I'm eager to take on the challenges they present."

As Joshua continues to dominate the ring, his future fights promise to be just as exciting as his past. With a list of potential opponents that includes some of the division's biggest names, Joshua is poised to remain a central figure in the world of boxing for years to come.