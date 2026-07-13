ANTHRAX's New Album: A Journey's End and a New Beginning (2026)

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante discusses the band's new single 'It's For The Kids' and their upcoming album 'Cursum Perficio' in an interview with Chris Jericho's podcast. Benante emphasizes the importance of fan feedback and the band's desire to showcase their continued relevance and creativity.

Benante reflects on the lengthy gap between Anthrax's last album and the current release, attributing it to personal and creative challenges. He highlights the collaborative process and the abundance of new material that emerged during the pandemic, including the song 'It's For The Kids'. Benante describes the recording process as a 'spring training' experience, emphasizing the joy of creating new music with the band.

The drummer also delves into the album title 'Cursum Perficio', explaining its Latin meaning and how it encapsulates the band's journey. He shares an intriguing anecdote about discovering the title in a documentary and how it resonated with him. Benante also discusses the album's artwork, which draws inspiration from vintage magician posters and features a unique style reminiscent of Salvador Dalí.

Anthrax's upcoming album 'Cursum Perficio' is set to be released in various formats, including a standard CD, exclusive vinyl editions, and a Target-exclusive CD with a fabric patch. The band's recording process at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 is described as meticulous and reverential, aiming to deliver a magnum opus that broadens their signature sound.

Anthrax, formed in 1981, has a rich history in the thrash metal genre, releasing 11 studio albums and achieving success with multiple gold and platinum certifications. Benante highlights the band's evolution and their impact on the genre, particularly with the album 'For All Kings', which received critical acclaim. He also mentions the band's 40th anniversary celebrations and their ongoing global tours, solidifying Anthrax's enduring legacy in the music industry.

ANTHRAX's New Album: A Journey's End and a New Beginning (2026)
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