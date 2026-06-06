Anthropic's $65B Funding: Nearing $1T Valuation Before IPO | AI Startup News (2026)

Anthropic's recent funding round has put the AI startup on a path to a $1 trillion valuation, with a focus on safety, interpretability, and expanding its Claude product. The $65 billion in Series H funding, led by prominent investors, positions Anthropic as a major player in the AI industry, especially with its new Claude Opus 4.8 model and plans to launch powerful cybersecurity models. This funding comes amidst intense competition with OpenAI, as both companies race towards their respective IPOs, with OpenAI recently securing $122 billion in funding. The race to the top in the AI space is on, and Anthropic is making significant strides, with a focus on enterprise customers and a potential surge in revenue and profitability. The company's growth and strategic investments suggest a bright future, but the competition is fierce, and the market is evolving rapidly.