Anton Forsberg's 2025-26 Season Review: A+ Performance for the LA Kings? (2026)

The Los Angeles Kings' 2025-26 season was a testament to the team's resilience and the prowess of their goaltender, Anton Forsberg. Forsberg's journey from backup to starter was a pivotal narrative in the team's playoff run.

A Stellar Season

Forsberg's performance was nothing short of impressive. He boasted a 16-12-5 record, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.57 goals-against average. His ability to stop high-danger scoring opportunities was exceptional, leading all eligible NHL goalies in high-danger save percentage. This consistency was further highlighted by his ranking second in the league in goals saved above expected/60 at even strength.

The stretch run of the regular season was Forsberg's breakout moment. He posted a remarkable 5-1-0 record in six starts, with a .943 save percentage, a 1.48 goals-against average, and one shutout. This period was crucial, as it secured the Kings' playoff spot in the Pacific Division, with a crucial 1-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on April 11.

Impact on the Playoffs

Forsberg's impact on the playoffs cannot be overstated. In the first round against the Colorado Avalanche, he held the top-scoring offense to under 2.5 goals per game while maintaining a save percentage north of .910. His performance was instrumental in keeping the series competitive and low-scoring, even though the Kings fell short in Games 1 and 2 due to defensive lapses and offensive issues.

Inconsistent Start

Despite his overall success, Forsberg's season had a rocky beginning. He struggled in October and November, posting sub-.900 save percentages before finding his footing in December. This inconsistent start was a minor setback, but his subsequent performance more than made up for it.

Grade: A

Forsberg's 2025-26 season warrants an A grade. His ability to step up when it mattered most and lead the Kings to the playoffs is a testament to his skill and mental fortitude.

Looking Ahead

As the team prepares for the 2026-27 season, the goalie situation is a key storyline. With Forsberg and Darcy Kuemper both approaching contract years, the starting goalie job is up for grabs. The competition between these two netminders will be fascinating, and it remains to be seen who will emerge as the clear starter.

Forsberg's outstanding play has undoubtedly earned him a strong case for the starting position. However, Kuemper's Vezina Trophy finalist performance in the previous season adds another layer of complexity to this decision. The Kings' management will need to carefully consider their options, ensuring they make the best choice for the team's future success.