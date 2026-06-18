Apple TV's Schmigadoon! Could Be Fastest Streamer to an EGOT (2026)

Apple TV's Potential EGOT Triumph: A Streaming Revolution

The Tony Awards, a prestigious event in the world of theater, are set to take place this Sunday, and all eyes are on Apple TV's Broadway adaptation of 'Schmigadoon!'. With 12 nominations and a strong favorite status, the company is on the cusp of achieving a historic milestone in the entertainment industry.

Apple TV, a relatively new player in the streaming game, launched in November 2019. In just six and a half years, it has already made significant strides in the television and film industry. The company's journey to an EGOT (wins of at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award) is an impressive feat, especially when compared to its competitors.

The current streaming service record for achieving an EGOT is held by Netflix, which took 12 years from launch to reach this milestone. Apple TV, if successful, will beat this record by almost six years. This achievement is all the more remarkable considering the challenges faced by the streaming industry in the past.

Many major streamers are still missing at least one part of the EGOT. Hulu, for instance, is only missing a Tony, while Prime Video and HBO Max are short a Grammy and a Tony. YouTube, Paramount+, Disney+, and Peacock have only won Emmys, showcasing the varying levels of success across the industry.

Historically, Hollywood's major studios have been slower to embrace theatrical productions. NBCUniversal, for example, is an outgrowth of Universal Pictures and NBC, with a stage adaptation of 'Destry Rides Again' winning a Tony in 1960, 48 years after the film studio's founding. Sony Pictures Entertainment, a descendant of Columbia Pictures and Sony Corporation, backed 'Fela!', which won a Tony in 2009, 51 years after Sony's founding and 85 years after Columbia's.

Warner Bros. Discovery, another major player, is an outgrowth of Warner Bros. Pictures and the Discovery Channel. A stage adaptation of '42nd Street' won a Tony in 1981, 58 years after the film studio's founding. Paramount Pictures, founded in 1912, won a Tony for 'Agnes of God' in 1982, 70 years after its founding, and the Walt Disney Company, established in 1923, saw a stage adaptation of 'Beauty and the Beast' win a Tony in 1994, 71 years after its founding.

Apple TV's potential EGOT triumph is a testament to the company's ambition and success in a rapidly evolving industry. It raises questions about the future of streaming services and their ability to dominate multiple aspects of the entertainment world. As the Tony Awards approach, the excitement and anticipation are palpable, marking a significant moment in the history of streaming.

In my opinion, this achievement would not only solidify Apple TV's place in the industry but also inspire a new wave of competition among streamers. It's a fascinating development that could shape the future of entertainment, and I, for one, am eager to see how it unfolds.