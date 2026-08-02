The Art of Building Utopias: Arc Iris, Glass Hill, and the Power of Creative Defiance

There’s something profoundly inspiring about artists who don’t just create art—they build worlds. Arc Iris, the art-pop trio led by Jocie Adams, Zach Tenorio-Miller, and Ray Belli, has done exactly that. But what makes their story particularly fascinating is how they’ve turned their own backyard into a sanctuary for creativity, community, and defiance against the very dystopia they once imagined in their music.

When I first heard about Glass Hill, their open-air venue in northeast Los Angeles, I was struck by the sheer audacity of it. Here’s a band that, in the midst of a global pandemic, decided to transform a barren lot into a thriving cultural hub. No chainsaws required—just sheer willpower, clippers, and an unshakable belief in the power of human connection. What many people don’t realize is that this isn’t just a venue; it’s a manifesto. It’s a physical embodiment of their album iTMRW, a sci-fi ballet that warns of a future where technology isolates us. But Glass Hill? It’s the antidote.

The Backyard That Became a Movement

Glass Hill isn’t just a stage; it’s a rebellion. When Arc Iris moved to L.A. during the pandemic, they were living in a 120-square-foot shed, relieving themselves in a bucket. Fast forward two years, and they’ve built a recording studio, a stage, and a space for 175 people to gather. Personally, I think this is the most underrated aspect of their story. In a city notorious for its isolation, they’ve created a communal haven. It’s not just about the music—it’s about reclaiming space in a world that feels increasingly fragmented.

What this really suggests is that creativity isn’t just about making art; it’s about making space for it. Glass Hill isn’t a commercial venture; it’s a labor of love. And yet, it’s hosted major artists like WILLOW, Kimbra, and Reggie Watts. If you take a step back and think about it, this is a testament to the idea that when you build something with authenticity, people will show up.

iTMRW: When Fiction Becomes Reality

Arc Iris’s album iTMRW is a hauntingly prescient work. Conceived nearly a decade ago, it imagines a tech company that traps humanity in a destructive, isolating fantasy. Sound familiar? What makes this particularly fascinating is how the band’s fictional world has eerily mirrored our own. From AI therapists to Zoom-induced isolation, the lines between their 2080s dystopia and our present are blurring.

In my opinion, this raises a deeper question: What happens when art predicts reality? Jocie Adams admits she’s both optimistic and terrified. “My optimistic side wants to believe people will do something great with these tools,” she says. “But my real side thinks the apocalypse is coming.” This tension—between hope and dread—is what makes iTMRW so compelling. It’s not just a warning; it’s a call to action.

The Alchemy of Arc Iris’s Sound

One thing that immediately stands out is Arc Iris’s ability to blend the esoteric with the accessible. Their music is a kaleidoscope of influences: classical composition, jazz harmony, Indian rhythms, and pop sensibilities. But what many people don’t realize is that this isn’t a deliberate fusion—it’s a byproduct of their diverse backgrounds. As Adams puts it, “We always work from the song, which grounds the breadth of our musical language.”

This approach is what makes their sound so uniquely theirs. It’s not about pushing boundaries for the sake of it; it’s about following their instincts. From my perspective, this is the essence of true artistry: letting the work lead you, not the other way around.

The Absurdity of Ambition

Arc Iris’s journey with iTMRW is a masterclass in creative ambition. They wrote, choreographed, and produced a sci-fi ballet in just four months. The cue sheets alone were taller than Adams herself. When they discuss the process, they laugh about how absurd it all was. “We dove into it, sort of knowing what we were getting into, but not having a full idea of the actual scope,” Adams says.

What this really suggests is that great art often emerges from a place of controlled chaos. They didn’t have a blueprint; they just had a deadline. And yet, they pulled it off. This raises a deeper question: How much of creativity is about planning, and how much is about trusting the process?

Glass Hill as a Symbol of Hope

In a world that feels increasingly dystopian, Glass Hill stands as a symbol of hope. It’s a reminder that even in the face of isolation, we can build spaces for connection. What makes this particularly fascinating is how Arc Iris has managed to turn their own backyard into a microcosm of the future they want to see.

A detail that I find especially interesting is their commitment to sound quality. They didn’t just throw together a PA system; they invested in a 32-channel console and top-tier speakers. This isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about creating an experience. And it’s worked. Artists and attendees alike have called Glass Hill the “best-sounding venue in L.A.”

The Future of Arc Iris: Reviving the Vision

Now, with iTMRW finally released and Glass Hill thriving, Arc Iris is looking to revive the full production of their sci-fi ballet. Personally, I think this is a bold move. In a world where their fictional dystopia feels increasingly real, they’re doubling down on their vision.

What this really suggests is that art isn’t just a reflection of the world—it’s a tool to shape it. Arc Iris isn’t just making music; they’re building a movement. And as Adams says, “In the scheme of human time, it’s a pretty sweet time to be alive.”

Final Thoughts

Arc Iris’s story is a reminder that creativity is an act of defiance. Whether it’s building a venue from scratch or imagining a future that’s both terrifying and hopeful, they’ve shown that art has the power to transform—not just the world, but ourselves.

If you take a step back and think about it, their journey is a blueprint for how to navigate an uncertain future. Build something. Connect with others. And never stop imagining a better world. Because, as Arc Iris has proven, sometimes the best way to fight dystopia is to build your own utopia—one backyard at a time.