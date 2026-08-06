Are the Golden State Warriors Failing Steph Curry? | NBA Offseason Analysis (2026)

The Golden State Warriors' recent off-season moves (or lack thereof) have left many, including their star player Steph Curry, feeling disappointed and concerned. It's a situation that raises questions about the team's commitment to building a championship-caliber roster around Curry.

The Warriors' Off-Season Woes

The Warriors, already one of the oldest teams in the NBA, haven't made significant strides to rejuvenate their roster this summer. With key players like Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody expected to miss the start of the season due to injuries, the team's lack of action in the off-season market is a cause for alarm.

The Western Conference has seen notable improvements, with teams like the Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz poised to make significant strides. This means the Warriors could find themselves further down the conference ladder, a stark contrast to their dominant run just a few years ago.

Curry's Message and the Team's Response

Curry, who is eligible for an extension in August, has the power to send a strong message to the Warriors' front office. By delaying his re-signing until the team makes a significant move to bolster their roster, Curry can make his feelings known. However, with the current state of affairs, it's unclear what move could satisfy Curry's aspirations.

A Recipe for Disaster?

Starting the season with two key starters on the sidelines and a largely unchanged roster is a risky strategy. It's a move that could see the Warriors slip further down the Western Conference rankings, a prospect that would have been unthinkable during their dominant era.

A Fall from Grace

The Warriors' recent struggles represent a significant decline from their past glory. It's a situation that not only affects the team's performance but also raises questions about Curry's future with the franchise. With the team failing to meet the expectations of their best player, it's a narrative that could have far-reaching implications.