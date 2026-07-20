Arman Tsarukyan Calls Out Colby Covington After Quick Tech Fall Win Over Mugzy (2026)

Arman Tsarukyan's recent victory over Mugzy in the UFC's RAF09 event has sparked an interesting debate. While his win was impressive, it also brings up some questions about his position in the rankings and his upcoming schedule.

Tsarukyan, a top UFC lightweight contender, has been making waves in the MMA world. His recent success, including a Tech Fall win over Mugzy, has further solidified his status as a rising star. However, his backup role for the UFC White House main event presents a scheduling conundrum.

The Armenian fighter is set to face Tony Ferguson at RAF10, just a day after his victory over Mugzy. This clash of dates raises concerns about his ability to perform at his best in both fights. The question arises: does Tsarukyan deserve his spot in the top 10 rankings? If not, who should replace him?

One thing is clear: Tsarukyan's popularity and star power are undeniable. His cowboy hat and 'Batman' nickname have made him a fan favorite. But with such a demanding schedule, it's crucial to consider the impact on his performance. The UFC will need to carefully manage his workload to ensure he remains a top contender.

In the meantime, Tsarukyan's confidence is high. He believes he is the best MMA wrestler and is eager to prove it. His post-fight comments about Colby Covington, a later star of the night, showcase his competitive spirit and desire to dominate. The question remains: can he handle the pressure of multiple high-stakes fights in a short period?

As the MMA world eagerly awaits Tsarukyan's next move, one thing is certain: his ability to manage his schedule and maintain his performance will be crucial to his success. The UFC and fans alike will be watching closely to see if he can rise to the challenge and cement his place among the elite.