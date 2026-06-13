Arman Tsarukyan: Rematch with BMF Champ Charles Oliveira on the Cards? (2026)

Arman Tsarukyan, a rising star in the UFC, is making waves with his recent victories and bold predictions. With a current record of 23-3 in MMA and 10-2 in the UFC, he's quickly climbing the ranks, currently sitting at No. 2 behind interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. His recent wins over BMF champion Charles Oliveira and Dan Hooker have put him in the spotlight, and he's now hinting at a potential rematch with Oliveira.

Tsarukyan's confidence is understandable, given his impressive form. He's on a five-fight winning streak, including a split decision victory over Oliveira at UFC 300. However, Oliveira has since bounced back with three wins, including a dominant performance to claim the BMF title at UFC 326. This dynamic duo has a history, and their potential rematch is a fascinating prospect.

In my opinion, the UFC should jump on this opportunity. A rematch between Tsarukyan and Oliveira would be a thrilling event, especially given their recent performances. It would also provide an interesting contrast, as Oliveira's ground game was a key factor in his previous win. Tsarukyan, known for his grappling skills, would need to adapt his strategy to counter Oliveira's strengths. This could lead to a truly unique and unpredictable fight, which is what MMA fans crave.

However, there are other factors to consider. Oliveira's recent dominance and BMF title suggest he's in peak form. Tsarukyan, while talented, may struggle to replicate his previous performance. Additionally, the UFC's scheduling and matchmaking decisions could impact the likelihood of this fight. With so many variables, it's anyone's guess whether this rematch will happen.

One thing is certain: Arman Tsarukyan is a fighter on the rise, and his potential rematch with Charles Oliveira is a fight that could define his career. It's a battle of styles, a test of form, and a potential showcase for the future of the UFC. Personally, I think this fight would be a blockbuster event, and I can't wait to see how it unfolds.